New releases coming to Netflix, Prime Video and more for the weekend of June 9

Start a new weekend in 2023 and streaming video platforms, as usual, have prepared several premieres so you don’t get bored when you are at home. We show you the best series and films that you can enjoy in your living room chair.

One of the options that you should assess not to miss if you have a Netflix account is the premiere of the animated series (not for children). This world will not make me a bad person. It is one of the recommended premieres and lands on June 9 on the platform. The plot follows in the footsteps of a young man who returns to his hometown, only to find a completely transformed reality, where everything he used to know and love has changed drastically.

In this challenging scenario, the protagonist faces a series of challenges and dilemmas that will test your character and core values. However, as the plot unfolds, Zerocalcare, an influential and wise character, enters the scene to offer his guidance and wisdom to the young man.

If what you want is to enjoy an entertaining movie this weekend, Prime Video arrives Creed III. Having risen to the top of the boxing world, Adonis Creed has experienced remarkable progress both in his professional career and in his personal life. However, his trajectory takes an unexpected turn when Damian (played by Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy emerges from obscurity after serving a long prison sentence.

Damian’s return poses a significant challenge for Adonis Creed, who feels compelled to prove that his friend deserves a shot at redemption in the ring. But confrontation between these two old acquaintances transcends the limits of a simple sports fight. You can watch this movie from June 9.

The rest of the releases for the week of June 9, 2023

This is the list of options that you should not miss this weekend if you do not have many plans on the horizon:

Netflix

Human Resources: Season 2 premieres June 9

The magical weeks: premiere on June 9

House dogs: premiere of the first season on June 9

Deck: The assassin’s signature: premiere on June 9

Be yourself: premiere on June 9

Prime Video

The lake: season two premiere on June 9

HBO Max

The first five: premiere on June 9

AppleTV+

The Crowded Room: season one premieres June 9

Movistar Plus+

Halloween: The Ending: Premiere June 9

The triangle of sadness: premiere on June 10

Cut!: premiere on June 11

filming

Rimini: premiere on June 9

Slaughterhouse: premiere on June 9

Sparta: premiere on June 9

Joyland: premiere on June 9

