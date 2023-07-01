New releases coming to Netflix, Prime Video and more for the weekend of June 30

- Advertisement -

He last weekend of 2023 It is already a reality, and as always a good way to have fun is by taking advantage of the subscriptions to the different video platforms in Spain. We show you the premieres that you should not miss among the series and movies that are going to be broadcast as new.

The series we are highlighting is the fourth season of jack ryan, which lands on Prime Video on June 30. In it, the protagonist is once again at the center of the action in his most recent mission. With his new position as acting deputy director, his skill and courage will be tested.

Ryan’s main goal is to expose a network of internal corruption that threatens to undermine the fundamental pillars of the agency. Delving into the intricate labyrinths of espionage and intelligence, he realizes that what seemed to be a simple case of corruption has much deeper implications. A drug cartel, which seemed to be operating in the shadows, reveals an unexpected connection to a dangerous terrorist organization. The scope of the conspiracy is expanding exponentially, threatening the security of not only the United States, but also the entire world.

The second recommendation is VGLY, a series that arrives on HBO Max on June 30 and that is most curious as well as interesting. It delves into the world of urban music in Mexico, through the story of a talented young man looking to make his way in this vibrant industry. His determination and his passion for music lead him to face various challenges.

The protagonist, whose name is Jorge, embarks on a journey full of dreams and ambitions, eager to make his mark on the Mexican urban music scene. From the beginnings in small local stages to the hopeful presentations in festivals recognized, Jorge finds himself in a series of situations that will test his strength and perseverance. She is starring Nathanael Cano.

More releases coming the weekend of June 30

we leave you now Other options that are new to the VOD services that are most important in Spain:

Netflix

Power Rangers: Dino Fury: season two premiere June 30

It Happened in Manhattan: Premiere July 1

The legend of the fox: premiere on July 1

Disney+

548 days: Captured by a cult: premiere of the first season on June 30

Movistar Plus+

13 exorcisms: premiere on July 1

Honey, How I Hate You: Premiere July 2

filming

Saint Omer: premiere on June 30