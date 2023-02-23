New Redmi Book Pro 15 Enhanced Version laptop, more power with a great design

- Advertisement -

Without making much noise, since in a short time Xiaomi has announced a great event scheduled for the Mobile World Congress, the Asian company has updated one of the most striking laptops among all that it has on the market. We tell you the news that the new Redmi Book Pro 15 Enhanced Version.

With the Windows 11 operating system, something that does not change compared to the previous version, there are other sections in which there is nothing new. A clear example of what we are saying is that your screen is 15.6 inches with 3.2K resolution and 90Hz frequency. This is already something completely symptomatic regarding the product range to which the laptop belongs: the high one, so it intends to compete with equipment like the Apple MacBook without complexes.

The big change in this Redmi laptop

This is the processor. The company maintains its commitment to a component of Intel, which offers high solvency as well as more than enough power to be able to run all kinds of applications with excellent fluidity. The case is that the jump is given to a Core i5-12500H. This means that 12 cores with the ability to work with sixteen threads are included inside, so we are talking about a fantastic capacity when it comes to executing actions.

In addition, there is also a quantum leap in the frequency that you are able to use without being forced, since this go up to 3.1GHz (being the L3 cache of 18MB). In short, what the performance that it is capable of offering is improved by more than 10% the Redmi Book Pro 15 Enhanced Version against the previous generation.

On the other hand, there is also a small improvement in the integrated battery, since the one used in this new model reaches a 72Wh capacity. This is charged by using one of its four USB Type-C ports, so we are talking about a very high effectiveness and, in addition, it does not lack fast charging -130W- so that everything is especially complete in terms of autonomy. (which exceeds 10 hours without problems).

A single memory configuration

And this is another good example that this is a laptop designed for great challenges, since we are talking about a combination of 16GB of RAM and 512 gigs of storage space due to the use of a disk that is of the SSD type, how could it be otherwise. With advanced connection options, such as the use of Wi-Fi 6 or Bluetooth 5.0, it should be noted that the integrated stereo sound system is compatible with Dolby.

With a weight of only 1.79 kilos and finished in aluminum, the price of this Xiaomi model, which is already on sale in China and is expected to leave the borders of that country, is about 820 euros to change. It is certainly not very high considering everything that it includes and, especially, if it is bought with Apple laptops.

