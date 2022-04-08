New realme Smart TV Stick, the cheapest way to bring Android to your TV

The company really continues to take steps to become one of those that offer the most complete product ecosystem on the market. An example is that its second bet in the segment of multimedia players is already a reality and, the truth is that the product is quite interesting for its quality/price ratio.

The accessory we are talking about is the realme Smart TV Stick, a device that is neither innovative nor intended to be the best you can buy. The purpose of the product is to be a cheap solution to be able to bring a good operating system to televisions… and to make it possible to achieve this in a very simple way. And, the truth is that it gets it comfortably because it has all the necessary condiments for it.

What the realme Smart TV Stick offers

Well, it’s not exactly crazy, since the idea is that you have no problem using it on any television as long as it meets the following requirement: have a connection HDMI which is the one used to connect the player and transmit the video signal. Another thing that is important to keep in mind is that, unlike the previous model of the Asian firm, this one has resolution Full HD instead of 4K. It is inferior, yes, but it ensures that you will be able to get the most out of it even with televisions that are quite old -and, by the way, convert them into Smart TVs-.

Apart from what has been mentioned, there are good details that ensure that you will take advantage of the accounts you have on streaming video platforms without problems, since, for example, the realme Smart TV Stick has compatibility HDR10+. Therefore, the dynamic range of colors that it is capable of handling is very wide. It must also be added that connectivity is excellent, since it does not lack WiFi; Bluetooth 5.0; and, in addition, something that makes him tremendously attractive: chrome cast to send the mobile screen to the TV without using any cable.

really

Operating system and a crazy price

The integrated is Android TV 11. It is not the most current that Google offers, but the truth is that it is more than enough to be able to easily manage the user interface and access the official application store that the Mountain View company has. Besides, this also makes it possible to use voice assistants so that you don’t have to do anything especially complicated when executing actions.

If you add a price to everything we have mentioned, it is impressive, since to buy the realme Smart TV Stick you only have to pay about 13 euros to change, without a doubt, this is a very striking product and that, in a short time, will go on sale in Spain. Get Amazon ready…

>