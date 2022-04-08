Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

New realme Smart TV Stick, the cheapest way to bring Android to your TV

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The company really continues to take steps to become one of those that offer the most complete product ecosystem on the market. An example is that its second bet in the segment of multimedia players is already a reality and, the truth is that the product is quite interesting for its quality/price ratio.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

The accessory we are talking about is the realme Smart TV Stick, a device that is neither innovative nor intended to be the best you can buy. The purpose of the product is to be a cheap solution to be able to bring a good operating system to televisions… and to make it possible to achieve this in a very simple way. And, the truth is that it gets it comfortably because it has all the necessary condiments for it.

Read:

Communities in WhatsApp: this is how they will be seen in the application

What the realme Smart TV Stick offers

Well, it’s not exactly crazy, since the idea is that you have no problem using it on any television as long as it meets the following requirement: have a connection HDMI which is the one used to connect the player and transmit the video signal. Another thing that is important to keep in mind is that, unlike the previous model of the Asian firm, this one has resolution Full HD instead of 4K. It is inferior, yes, but it ensures that you will be able to get the most out of it even with televisions that are quite old -and, by the way, convert them into Smart TVs-.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Apart from what has been mentioned, there are good details that ensure that you will take advantage of the accounts you have on streaming video platforms without problems, since, for example, the realme Smart TV Stick has compatibility HDR10+. Therefore, the dynamic range of colors that it is capable of handling is very wide. It must also be added that connectivity is excellent, since it does not lack WiFi; Bluetooth 5.0; and, in addition, something that makes him tremendously attractive: chrome cast to send the mobile screen to the TV without using any cable.

really

Operating system and a crazy price

The integrated is Android TV 11. It is not the most current that Google offers, but the truth is that it is more than enough to be able to easily manage the user interface and access the official application store that the Mountain View company has. Besides, this also makes it possible to use voice assistants so that you don’t have to do anything especially complicated when executing actions.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

If you add a price to everything we have mentioned, it is impressive, since to buy the realme Smart TV Stick you only have to pay about 13 euros to change, without a doubt, this is a very striking product and that, in a short time, will go on sale in Spain. Get Amazon ready…

>

Read:

The European Union will investigate Facebook for the data leak

Previous articleGood news: more emojis can be chosen in WhatsApp reactions
Next articleThe Vivo Pad tablet appears on Geekbench showing its features
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Computing

The Vivo Pad tablet appears on Geekbench showing its features

Vivo is positioning itself as one of the best brands when it comes to buying technology. ...
Tech News

Good news: more emojis can be chosen in WhatsApp reactions

The reactions on WhatsApp have not yet reached all users and there are already news regarding what...
Reviews

OnePlus 10 Pro, análisis: una clase magistral de fluidez con el software como alumno rebelde

Se acabaron las llegadas en pareja. El año pasado OnePlus lanzó al mercado los OnePlus 9...
Artificial Intelligence

If it exists in your mind, you can draw it: New OpenAI creates images from words

At the beginning of last year we told you about DALL-E, OpenAI's artificial intelligence capable of...