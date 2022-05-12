New Realme 9 5G: cheaper than the 4G version, although giving up features

Today is a big day for Realme and it is the day that it has announced various product launches among which the Realme 9 4G, the Realme Pad Mini or the Realme 9 5G stand out, which we will talk about in this post. They are not new announcements, since they had been announced weeks ago in India, but already we can buy them in Spain.

This is a terminal that, despite sharing some elements with its “little” brother, offers some different and even inferior characteristics. From its most modest main camera to an IPS panel, although in return it delivers 120 Hz or a cheaper price. We review everything in this post.

Realme 9 5G technical sheet

Full HD+ (2400 X 1080px)

90 Hz refresh rate

180Hz sampling rate Dimensions and weight 8.55mm thick

188 grams Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM 4/6GB Storage 64/128GB Frontal camera 16MP Rear camera Main 50 Mpx

Monochrome 2 Mpx

macro 2 megapixels Battery 5,000mAh

18W fast charge Operating system Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 5

USB-C

gps Others Fingerprint reader on the side

headphone jack Price From €249.99

A design similar to the 4G model, but with a different screen

At a visual level, there are no big differences between this model of the Realme 9 with respect to the model with 4G. Maybe the absence of the third color in gold. Where if we come to appreciate a remarkable change is on the screen. This device has a IPS panel instead of AMOLED as it does have 4G. Now, the other offers 90 Hz refresh rate and this one reaches the 120Hz.

Otherwise, it includes what is expected: some sides planes that only undergo a slight curvature when joining the front and back. On the left its classic volume up and down buttons, on the right the lock button and in the lower part the USB-C port accompanied by the speaker, microphone and headphone jack.

From Mediatek to Qualcomm and with a cutout for the cameras

For him performance From the device we come from a Realme 8 5G with a Mediatek Dimensity 700 that now gives rise to a Realme 9 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. And with full 5G connectivityof course.

It is again in the comparison with the Realme 9 4G in which we see somewhat strange changes, since the aforementioned model has versions of 6/8 GB of RAM, while this one occupies a 4/6GB configuration. To this is added a base storage of 64GB accompanied by another version of 128GB.

In terms of autonomy, there should be no problem incorporating a 5,000mAh batterywhich is accompanied by a fast charging of just 18 W. Not that it’s a huge negative, but there are already devices in this price range that pack better specs here.

As far as cameras Concerned, we do not have the 108 Mpx main lens of the 4G model, since it mounts a 50 Mpx configuration for the main one accompanied by a 2 Mpx monochrome sensor, the same resolution as that supported by its macro lens. On the front we find a 16 Mpx camera that does seem to be identical to that of the other model and even to that of the Realme 9 Pro+.

Other relevant data can be found when talking about a software that is close to the purest Android experience, although it is still a personalization layer of its own (Realme UI 3.0). Another connectivity section beyond 5G is also worth mentioning, such as the Wi-Fi 5 that it incorporates, not having added the WiFi 6 standard that is already common in more and more terminals.

Versions and prices of the Realme 9 5G

The Realme 9 5G can be purchased from May 17 in major stores. In fact, it offers a special discount for the fastest, which will be those who buy it from May 17 to 21 (both inclusive). Offered in color black or white And, as is always the case with these releases, the device varies in price depending on its storage capacity: