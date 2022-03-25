new problems for macos: connectivity errors appear

It seems that the latest version of the operating system macOS is giving more headaches than could be expected at first. Recently, bugs were detected in what has to do with energy consumption, and now others have appeared that have to do with the use of external monitors.

From what has been known, several users are reporting that the macOS 12.3 version has compatibility problems with some external monitors, which is something especially worrying for those who have a Mac mini or those who need an additional screen on a daily basis. in the case of using an All in One. What happens, moreover, is not something minor because what has been detected is that the accessories plain and simple they don’t work (no minor things like bad resolution detection or brightness management, for example).

Which monitors are affected

Well, there are no specific brands that suffer from the aforementioned. What happens is quite global, since the reports of those affected mention models that use extensive connectivity: USB Type-C; DisplayPort; and even those that use an HDMI interface. The fact is that once the monitor is connected, what happens is that it is not detected on the computer and the cause is not the equipment, since until the update to the macOS 12.3 version the error we are talking about did not exist.

some have achieved sort out the problem if the monitor they have is DisplayPort, and what they have had to do is lower the version they use to the interface to 1.4 or 1.2. The rest have it somewhat worse, and the option is to try unplugging the accessory and reconnecting it to see if the equipment ends up recognizing it, but this, for what is said, is somewhat random. We’ll see if this causes Apple to release a patch that corrects the problem.

pexels

Another bug that has been detected

As if the aforementioned were not enough, it has been reported by users that there are problems in what has to do with the game controllers (controls). The failure occurs with different models, such as the official Xbox, PlayStation and some from Razer, and it seems that everything is due to the fact that Bluetooth connectivity is excessively aggressive in terms of energy savings.

This makes the device disconnects, something that does not happen with the iPad and the iPhone, for example. Come on, it seems that Apple has work with macOS 12.3… Are you one of those who suffer from these problems?

