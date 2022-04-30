New POCO M4 5G, the cheapest model in the POCO catalog

The followers of the POCO mobile brand will be grateful that it has come out of its lethargy and has an increasingly wide catalog of models. In this regard, the company has made official to the new member of the M4 family: the POCO M4 5G.

This new member of the family they join the existing Poco M4 Pro 5G and the POCO M4 Probeing a model characterized by being discreet in appearance but with sufficient features for the average user at a price that is well below the equivalent of 200 euros.



At the moment it will be released on May 5 in the Indian market, although it is not ruled out that the company can also expand it in the future to international markets, either under the POCO brand or under the Redmi brand.

Focused on young audiences

So let’s see everything it is capable of offering for those who bet on it. First of all, it has a 6.8″ IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, it also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 1500:1 contrast ratio.

Inside it houses a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor accompanied by 4 GB + 64 GB or 8 GB + 128 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage expandable via microSD card.

In the photographic section, opt only for two rear cameras, configured by a 50MP main camera (f / 1.8) and a 2MP depth sensor.

For its part, the front camera has an 8 MP sensor, being below the usual in the mid-range mobile segment.

But where it has been more generous is in autonomy, with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge support and 5W wireless fast charge.

Other aspects to take into account is that this model has its fingerprint sensor on one side of the device, it has IP52 certificationand includes an infrared sensor, a physical connector for headphones, and 5G, Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 5 connectivity.

It will arrive with Android 12 under the MIUI 13 customization layer, and those interested can purchase it for 10,999 rupees or 12,999 rupees, equivalent to 136 and 160 euros to change respectively.

This model itself will become the cheapest model in its catalog of mobiles, directed specifically for the young public.

More info/image credit: POCO India