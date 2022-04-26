New POCO F4 GT: for all with a ‘gaming’ superpower that goes to the limit even in the price

POCO has decided to throw the house out the window with the renovation of what until now was its most powerful terminal, the POCO F3 5G. As announced, and today it has been fulfilled, we have witnessed the arrival of the new POCO F4 GT, a ‘gaming’ phone in which the manufacturer does the rest in terms of specifications. But beware, also in terms of price.

As expected, POCO is once again betting on high-end specifications for its terminal, but in this case nothing is left out. The new POCO F4 GT mounts a top-of-the-line processor, Qualcomm’s most powerful at the moment, and also take the rest in terms of photography, battery and, be careful with this, thermal cooling. A giant and DUAL vapor chamber and the presence of graphene and copper are good proof of this.

Technical sheet of the POCO F4 GT

LITTLE F4 GT Screen 6.67-inch AMOLED

Ratio 20:9

FullHD+ at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels

120Hz refresh

480Hz touch refresh

800nit brightness

5,000,000:1 contrast

DCI-P3

HDR10+

Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at 3GHz

Adreno GPU Versions 8GB/128GB

12GB/256GB

LPDDR5 / FUS 3.1 rear cameras Main: 64 megapixels f / 1.9

Wide: 8 megapixels f / 2.2, 120º

Macro: 2 megapixels f/2.4 Frontal camera 20 megapixels f/2.4 Battery 4,700mAh

120W HyperCharge fast charging

120W charger included System android 12

MIUI 13 for POCO connectivity 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

usb type c Dimensions and weight 162.5 x 76.7 x 8.5 millimeters

210 grams Others Fingerprint reader on the side

Quad speakers

Dolby Atmos

Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless

magnetic triggers

LiquidCool 3.0 cooling Price 8/128: €599.99

12GB/256: €699.99

The POCO F4 GT is a beast like ‘few’ have seen

The joke had to be made and it’s done. Let’s turn the page. The new POCO F4 GT mounts a perforated AMOLED screen to house the front camera (20 megapixels f/2.4) and with a diagonal of 6.67 inches. We are talking about a flat panel with a 20:9 ratio and FullHD + that refreshes at 120Hz and takes your touch panel up to 480Hz. Everything is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus and we have around here a maximum brightness of 800 nits and a contrast of 5,000,000:1.

But in addition, POCO tells us that its screen supports DCI-P3 and HDR10 +, that TrueColor technology for color representation is integrated and that it is capable of offering PWM dimming of up to 1920Hz. High frequency also for panel ignition. All this with up to 1.7 billion colors on screen to build a Mr. telephone ready for ‘gaming’.

And for the processor, a heavyweight like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with the Adreno GPU for the graphics section and all its power in artificial intelligence. The processor is supported by 2 versions of RAM and internal storage, namely: 8GB/128GB for the basic and 12GB/256GB for the superior. The memories are LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1, respectively, and we have no sign of trays for additional microSD around here.

In photography, the POCO F4 GT mounts a triple rear kit with 64 megapixels at the front (IMX686) with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 lens and 120º field of view, and a macro camera. 2 megapixel with f / 2.4 lens. And when it comes to connectivity, the POCO F4 GT offers 5G in addition to Wifi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC chip for mobile payments and USB Type-C port. By the way, the fingerprint reader travels to the side and we have four stereo speakers with everything we can ask of a team of this quality: Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, etc.

Full speed charging and heat protection

We get to the heart of the matter, the power and cooling of the new POCO F4 GT. Because since we are talking about a whole ‘gaming’ super power, what less to mention that its 4,700 mAh battery charges at a maximum of 120W, being able to recover up to 100% battery in just 27 minutes and without having to stop playing. Also, the 120W charger is included in the phone box, no need to buy it separately.

For cooling we have more than 4,800 cubic millimeters of steam chamber divided into two parts, one of them intended to extract heat from the screen and the processor and another in charge of taking care of the fast charge of the phone. In addition, the thermal paste is replaced by a copper plate that improves heat extraction from the processor by almost 400%, and a multitude of heat-extracting layers that have graphene in their composition are included. There is no doubt that POCO have made an effort to ensure that their new F4 GT does not overheat.

Last but not least, on board this POCO F4 GT we find two magnetic triggers on the frame. The brand says that they have been tested and that they support up to 1.5 million activations each, and that they are compatible with more than 100 of the most popular games in the Android app store, the Google Play Store. This POCO F4 GT is quite a beast to take into account.

Versions and prices of the POCO F4 GT

We said at the beginning that in POCO they had not cut themselves when introducing specifications in their F4 GT, but that neither had they done on the price. And it seems that the new phone forgets about ‘high ranges at knockdown prices’, landing with a base price of 599.99 euros and a ceiling of 699.99 euros for the most powerful version. We will, however, have discounts of 100 euros if we are among the first to buy it.