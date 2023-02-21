New POCO C55 or when the Android entry range also has a good design

- Advertisement -

If there is territory that the company perfectly dominates BIT It is the entry-level and medium Android. Well, the firm that is owned by Xiaomi has announced today a new device that will reach all the regions where it has a presence and that offers some details that are, to say the least, curious. And all this at a fantastic price.

Without a doubt, the POCO C55 has a design that makes it striking. The terminal, which is made of plastic, has a finish that simulates leather. And, the truth is that the job is very well done and it is especially striking and differential for the input range that is the destination of this phone. Also, the fingerprint sensor is located near the rear camera and perfectly integrated, so it does not clash because it looks like one more sensor of the terminal.

A hardware that is more than enough

This is where the company shows how well it controls the Android entry market. The choice of the components of this smartphone offers an excellent balance that, among other things, ensures that you will have a good user experience. Thus, the combination of your processor Helium G85 (which integrates a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU) and its up to 6GB of RAM, are enough for Android 12 to work without the slightest problem. Besides, the POCO C55 comes in two versions due to its storage -64 or 128 gigabytes- that can be expanded. The best on the market, certainly not… but everything will go perfectly when using the mobile.

There is another reason to take a good look at the POCO terminal: its backup battery. 5,000mAh. This allows you to work with the device for more than a day without problems, and that’s the case even if you feel like abusing its home screen. 6.71 inches that it is IPS type and that it has HD+ resolution (this, together with its microUSB port, is one of the terminal’s major failures). But, yes, the panel does not lack a brightness that exceeds 500 nits and a solvent touch sampling (120Hz).

A great price at this LITTLE

It is clear that with what we have discussed and knowing the manufacturer, only good things can be expected in this section. Its price is located from 108 euros to change In the model with less memory, not bad for a device that has a face with two sensors (50 + 2MP), which includes IP52 water resistance and which has something that is important to many: FM radio.

