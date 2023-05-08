New planetary crater detection algorithm revolutionizes space exploration

Space exploration has been one of the most fascinating areas in human history. The planets and their natural satellites have been the object of study of many space missions to unravel their secrets. One of the ways to know the geological history of these celestial bodies is through the detection and analysis of craters. Now, a group of scientists from the University of Aberdeen have developed an artificial intelligence algorithm that could revolutionize planetary studies.

An algorithm to detect planetary craters

The new algorithm developed by the scientists at the University of Aberdeen uses the Automatic Segmentation of Any Object (SAM) model. This technology is capable of detecting planetary craters and mapping their surface with great precision, efficiency, and flexibility.

Image segmentation is a fundamental task in computer vision, and the SAM model is a breakthrough in this area. SAM, released earlier this month, is a new AI model that can automatically ‘cut’ any object in any image. The model is trained on a high-quality dataset of over a billion masks. It is flexible enough to cover a wide variety of use cases and has proven to be a “game changer” in crater detection.

The impact of technology on space exploration

Crater detection is a critical task in planetary science that provides a better understanding of the geology, history, and evolution of celestial bodies. Until now, this task has been done manually and is very intensive in terms of time and resources. SAM technology and the CDA (Universal Crater Detection Algorithm) algorithm enable automatic detection of craters in different types of data and celestial bodies, representing a breakthrough in space exploration.

The technology can help identify potential landing sites for robotic or human missions, leading to automatic navigation based on observations of the terrain. It can also help identify locations where resources are concentrated, such as water ice, which is important for future human missions and resource utilization strategies in space exploration.

Automated identification and mapping of craters on planetary bodies can provide valuable information about the planet’s surface and its evolution. Craters are formed by meteorite and asteroid impacts, and their distribution, size, and morphology can provide information about the geological history of the planetary body and the processes that have shaped it over time.

On the other hand, craters may contain valuable resources, such as water ice on the Moon and Mars, which may be useful for future human missions and space exploration. Automated crater identification can help scientists pinpoint locations where these resources may be concentrated, which may be important for future mission planning and resource exploitation in space exploration.