New People’s Park opens in Ballyfermot

By Brian Adam
Ballyfermot’s new People’s Park was officially opened by Dublin City Council yesterday.

The park was previously an empty green space but has been transformed with grassed and planted mounds, wild areas, play, meeting and performance spaces, vegetable patch, bee sanctuary and market space.

Construction of the new park took eight months. Over 100 trees have been planted which the Council hopes will love for over 200 years.

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland officially opened the park and said it will have a “long lasting” impact on the community. She said: “The new Ballyfermot People’s Park is a wonderful addition to community life in the Ballyfermot area.

“It is great to see projects like this come to fruition and I know the park will have a long-lasting and positive impact on the lives of local residents. I was also delighted to today officially unveil the wonderful sculpture ‘Éirímís – Together We Rise’, which was developed in collaboration with the park design team and members of the local community to develop a people’s sculpture for the people’s park.”



Peter Leonard deputy head of parks DCC, Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland, Suzanne O Connell Executive landscape architect DCC, during the official opening of Dublin City Council’s newest park, the People’s Park in Ballyfermot

