New patents point to the foldable Google Pixel

LThe job offers published and the registered by the technological They are, on many occasions, a most interesting source of information. And it is that in the former you can still camouflage a little (but only a little, especially in the search for very specialized profiles), but in the latter we can find very specific and tremendously useful information to know what they are working on. Something especially interesting if it has to do with products or services that have not yet been made public.

Thus, having a certain control over both things can confirm us (or at least provide enough certainty) about projects about which we await unofficial news, in the absence of the official ones. And a clear example of a project that has not yet been confirmed, but that for some time now shows signs of being active again, is that of the folding , a project that gave a lot to talk about last year, which at the end of the year seemed cancelled, but about a month ago it returned to show signs of life.

foldable Google Pixel" >

And it seems that we have new signs that the project could continue in progress, based on two patents (WO2022177596 and WO2022177607) registered by Google and which are clearly aimed at the design of a folding smartphone. It is important, however, to bear in mind that they were presented last year, specifically on June 29 and October 1, so there is also the possibility that they were kept for licensing after the project was cancelled. However, this in combination with the new icon that we told you about a month ago, invites us to think that the project is still alive.

Their names, moreover, leave no room for doubt. The first one has the name “FOLDABLE DEVICE WITH BEZEL LOCATED CAMERA”, that is, foldable device with camera located in the bezel. And the second one is «INTEGRATION OF A HINGE ON A FOLDABLE DEVICE», which translated into Spanish is integration of a hinge in a folding device. Two patents that would confirm some of the leaks that have occurred so far, specifically that it would have a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-style design, and that the camera would be located in its bezel.