New order delays on MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Studio and others until August

There has been constant reporting on the status of some product orders at Apple and the bad news just keeps coming. Supply problems mean that orders are delayed until August. Products like the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Studio, and Studio Display suffer from this problem. Thanks to several users who have reported this information, it has been possible to have proof that there are orders that have been going since February.

Problems in shipments of Apple products, MacBook Pro in particular

The ones with the strongest problem are the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops, the problem is more severe when they are special configurations. For a few months it was thought that in this month of May the shipping problem could begin to be solved. Now they have been delayed more than necessary, the final line being the last days of July and beginning of August.

When upgrading chip (M1 Pro or Max) or RAM with storage, shipping takes longer. It is worth mentioning that in other authorized distributors such as Best Buy or Amazon in the US, availability is much better than in the Apple Store itself.

And the other products?

The same problem exists with iMacs, when configuring RAM and storage, shipments are delayed until August. Mac Studio and Studio Display are not immediately available.

A curious fact is that other computers not as recent as the MacBook Air and Pro with M1 are available. Those that are configurable have a problem, they are delayed up to 1 month. Apparently, from the distant lands of suppliers and supplies they still cannot stabilize the problem of shipments. Between 4 and 8 billion dollars will be lost in this quarter alone. Not to mention the discontent of many users for not receiving their orders on time.

Apple’s intention, for now, is to have enough stock to those third-party stores and distributors that they cannot count on a wide range of products. If you intend to buy a Mac, the best thing to do is to look at a local or national dealer before going to the Apple Store Online.