New option to turn an image into a drawing or work of art using AI

By: Brian Adam

Despite the fact that there are already many services that allow us to convert photographic images into drawings or artistic works, over time new options have been arriving that try to overcome what already exists.

This is the case of AI Image Transformer, a free service with aspirations to be totally simple for any user when it comes to converting their images into drawings or artistic works, being able to do it both through the web and through the mobile application for recently released android devices.

The result of the conversions will be obtained practically instantly, almost in real time, all thanks to the previously pre-trained Artificial Intelligence models, with the addition that this service is on a blockchain-based platform “enabled for privacy for finance”. open data and a responsible data economy.

From the web they point out that:

The app makes use of the scalable and secure computing environments of the Oasis Network (a privacy-enabled blockchain platform for open finance and a responsible data economy). User images are stored on the blockchain and it can be the user (with an Oasis account) rather than the app who has full control of the data.

Come on, in addition to allowing practically fast conversions, although at some point it could take a little longer than expected, it is also based on a safe and respectful environment with user data.

Both from the web and through the mobile application, it will be based on going to the appropriate tab, Cartoonizer or Stylizerdepending on what you want to obtain, select file, and in the case of Stylizer, open the drop-down menu to choose one of the available styles.

All that remains is to go up to process the chosen image to obtain the result or several results of the chosen image. It will also depend a lot on the quality of the photos to be able to achieve better results.

It will be a matter of trying different possibilities to opt for the best possible result for each photo you want.

Link: AI Image Transformer

