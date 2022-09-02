New OPPO Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro, excellent charging and a spectacular camera

- Advertisement -

For a few years now, specifically since 2018, OPPO has been offering its products in Europe. It has been climbing positions until it has become a benchmark company, and one of its best devices, the Reno, has earned a niche in the market due to its good features and adequate price. Well, the firm has announced the new OPPO Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro.

Both devices use the operating system android 12 with OPPO’s own development called ColorOS in its version 12.1. This ensures excellent performance with all running apps going like a shot (and yes, they do have Google services integrated). Besides, both terminals share a very careful design metal and glass finishwhere there is excellent protection due to the fact that it includes Gorilla Glass 5.

The most striking thing about these new OPPO

Both the OPPO Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro include two things that make them stand out from their competition in the market. One of them is that they have exceptional autonomy both due to the integrated battery and the fast charge they offer. The amperage goes up to 4,500mAh, a figure that is not bad considering that neither of the two smartphones exceeds 185 grams in weight and a thickness of 7.7 millimeters. In principle, this ensures a day of use without many problems.

But, in addition, there is excellent news in the technology used in fast charging (SUPERVOOC), which allows users to safely reach 80W. This ensures that in about 10 minutes the battery charge goes from zero to one hundred, which is why we are talking about one of the best brands that exist in the market.

Well prepared for photography

This is a section in which OPPO has been constantly improving clearly, and this new generation in the Reno is no exception. The two devices have a rear camera with three sensors, where the main one is 50MP (Sony IMX766) with a focal aperture of F: 1.8 to work well in low light conditions -which does not lack EIS stabilization-. The other two elements are 8 + 2MP, and they help with wide angle and macro photos.

Both can record at quality 4Kideal for watching videos at the highest level on current televisions, and there is something that differentiates the two models that the company has presented: The Pro includes the NPU MariSilicon X, which increases the possibilities in this section of the aforementioned device, such as when it is night. Therefore, practically professional results can be achieved.

A good power in these new OPPO Reno

This is important, since with the devices we are talking about you will be able to run all kinds of applications, without problems, and even play games without the temperature being a problem, no matter how much the essential components that they include are required. The processor is a MediaTek Dimension 8100-MAXwhich works at a high frequency of up to 2.8 GHz and is manufactured with five nanometer technology (and has a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU).

OPPO

Regarding memory, the good news continues in the OPPO Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro, since the RAM is 8GB and the storage reaches 256 gigabytes type UFS 3.1 (and this is important, because it ensures a high speed of data transfer that makes the most of the aforementioned processor).

One difference: the screen

This is one of the big differences between the advertised models. The OPPO Reno 8 includes a panel 6.43-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution and frame rate 90Hz. Its brightness power is 800 nits, which is not bad at all.

The Pro includes a screen of the same type, but it is larger: 6.7 inches. In addition, its frequency amounts to 950 nits, maintaining the same resolution. On the other hand, in this case the frequency reaches 120Hzwhich makes it better at fluency.

OPPO

Others important details of both models are listed below:

Connectivity: 5G; WiFi 6; NFC; Bluetooth 5.3

Stereo sound

Fingerprint reader integrated in the screen

Front camera: 32MP Sony IMX 709

Protection against water IP54

Price of these new OPPO phones

Both terminals are already available for sale, with a price in the case of OPPO Reno 8 from 549 euros (And, as an introductory offer, you get an OPPO Enco Free2 earphones and a liquid silicone protective case). For his part, the OPPO Reno 8 Pro costs €799and in this case the initial offer includes some OPPO Enco X2 and the corresponding protective case.

