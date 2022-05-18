New OPPO Enco R, with the design of the AirPods, but at a better price

The company OPPO It has just announced new headphones in China that increase the offer in terms of the accessories it offers users. This model, with a design that is quite reminiscent of Apple’s AirPods, is quite complete and is not particularly expensive.

A few days after the Asian firm announces a new range of smartphones, it has surprised with the arrival of headphones that use technology Bluetooth to communicate with the sound source. This ensures, on the one hand, a high compatibility and, also, that you will not suffer from cable bondage. By the way, they include True Wireless support, so their communication is excellent when it comes to not losing synchronization and, in addition, the sound quality is not reduced due to wireless sending.

Regarding the design, these OPPO Enco R helmets can be obtained in both white and black, and have a small cane on each earcup for fantastic stability in use – and fantastic grip when handling. By the way, they do not lack sufficient surface for the use of gestures to control the reproductions and the ergonomics is quite good… considering that this is a product that does not include silicone tips. They comply, therefore.

Sound of these OPPO headphones

There are no big surprises here, but there are some details that are interesting. On the one hand, his driver has dimensions that exceed three millimeters. This allows the power to be high without offering distortion and, properly configured, they allow an excellent experience with all types of content. In addition, it is capable of managing frequencies ranging from 20 to 20,000 Hz, so there is no erratic behavior with lows, mids and highs. By the way, there is no lack of cancellation so that you can isolate yourself if you wish.

OPPO

Another option that you should know that these OPPO Enco R offer is that they have microphone integrated to use them as hands-free, being something striking that cancellation is also included here so that what the interlocutors hear is as clean as possible. If you are wondering about autonomy, there is great news because by having a cover they are able to prevent you from having to search for a plug for a whole daybut if you have to do it, they have fast charging and use a USB type C port so you don’t have problems in this section.

A price that is striking

Considering that these helmets also offer resistance to splashes of water, so I could take you to train without problems, its price, which is around 125 euros, is not exactly crazy. In any case, we still have to wait for the confirmation that will be put on them when they are sold outside of China, something that is completely certain. The most striking thing about this product is its design, but it should be noted that they do not clash with anything.

