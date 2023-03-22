New OPPO Enco Free 3, new headphones that use bamboo fiber

- Advertisement -

The company OPPO It has a catalog that is growing. Apart from offering a wide range of phones, with very striking high-end options, it also has tablets and headphones. Of the latter, he has just launched a new model that has the most curious details in its hardware and that are a good solution for all types of users.

The device we are talking about are the OPPO Enco Free 3, which arrive to reduce distances with some of the most striking options offered by manufacturers such as Apple or Samsung itself. And, to be different and striking at the same time, it has included something that to date is not very common in earbud-type helmets: the material used in the drivers is bamboo . At the very least, it attracts attention.

These elements, essential for good sound quality, have dimensions of 12.4 millimeters to ensure that good behavior is offered with lows, highs and mids. The fact is that this product is the first TWS (True Wireless) to be made of the aforementioned material. And by the way, its effectiveness has been proven to be even better than options that include metal in their construction.

Other good options offered by these OPPO

To begin with, it should be noted that communication with sound sources is done through the use of technology Bluetooth 5.3, which is insurance in terms of connection reliability since there is no loss of information in the process. Additionally, this allows support to be offered for the use of a lots of codecs so that optimum performance is always achieved (examples are LDAC, LC3, AAC and SBC).

Other good details of the OPPO Enco Free 3 is that it has sound support Hi-Res Audio Wireless, a proprietary technology of the company and that allows to optimize the data that is received so that they are the most reliable in what has to do with the original source. Besides, it must be indicated that it does not lack active noise cancellation (which reaches a pressure of 49dB) and that its latency is low to be a good option even with games -the mark indicated by the manufacturer is 47 milliseconds-.

Good autonomy and price of these headphones

As usual in this type of accessory, it does not lack a case with an integrated battery so that you have the greatest possible freedom when using the headphones we are talking about. Thus, it is possible to reach 30 hours of use with these OPPOs without having to connect them to the current, more than enough time to complete a trip… however long it may be.

With resistance to water (IP55), the price of the new OPPO Enco Free 3 is 499 yuan, which the change stays at about 80 euros. A really striking figure and its sale in the Asian country is located on April 3. It is hoped that it will reach other regions such as Europe.

>