New Opera feature transforms low-quality photos and videos into high-definition images

There are many ways to improve the quality of a photo, but none of them are built into a web browser.

That is something that changes with the Opera browser, since it has just introduced Lucid Mode, a function that allows you to improve the image quality of photos and videos.

If we have taken a photo or video with an old mobile, leaving a blurry or low-quality recording, or a pixelated photo, this new function transforms it into new high-definition images.

Joanna Czajka, Product Director at Opera, commented that they think of Opera as a super app, not just a web browser, so they can integrate this and other tools to enjoy content in better quality.

Opera has thus announced its next update, Lucid Mode, as part of its plans to improve its browser in 2023. This update is in addition to other features and improvements that the company has launched with the aim of improving the user experience. Opera has stood out for being the only platform with integrated support for TikTok and for offering free VPN and VPN Pro services to protect the privacy and security of its users.

Opera’s new functionality is now available to all users. We will see it when we open a video on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, since at that moment the Lucid Mode floating button will appear which, when activated, will automatically show the content with the best quality.

How can you improve the quality of a pixelated photo?

There are several ways to improve the quality of a pixelated photo, some of which include:

– increase size of the image: By increasing the size of the image, more pixels can be added to the image, which can improve its quality. However, this can also cause the image to look blurry if zoomed in too much.

– Use a smoothing filter: By applying a smoothing filter to the image, you can soften the edges of the pixels and make the image look sharper.

– Use an image editing program: With an image editing program, such as Adobe Photoshop, you can apply various tools and filters to improve the quality of the image. For example, image restoration tools can be used to repair damaged or blurred pixels.

– Use an online tool: There are several online tools that can help improve the quality of a pixelated image. Some of these tools can apply filters and effects automatically, while others allow you to manually adjust different parameters to improve image quality.

What Opera wants is to be a solution that does all this transparently to the user.