New OnePlus 10 Pro: maximum power on board the OnePlus to buy in the first half of 2022

The year 2022 is off to a strong start as several of the main manufacturers in the mobile world are not resisting to present their best proposals, instead of waiting for a date like MWC that, until relatively recently, was the most traditional. So we already have the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the Realme GT 2 Pro and OnePlus’ new proposal, its OnePlus 10 Pro.

Unsurprisingly, OnePlus’ new phone is labeled Pro because no power is left behind. From the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to the speed of charging its battery, everything indicates that we are facing a great high-end that will make things difficult for its competition in the first months of the year. But its characteristics are more extensive and now we will tell you about them.

OnePlus 10 Pro datasheet

OnePlus 10 Pro Screen Fluid AMOLED

Refresh rate: 120Hz

LTPO technology Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Versions LPDDR5 / UFS 3.1 Frontal camera 32 megapixels Rear camera Main: 48 megapixels

Wide angle: 50 megapixels

Zoom: 8 megapixels Battery 5,000 mAh

80W fast charge

50W wireless charging Operating system Android 12

OxygenOS 12 Connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

USB-C Others On-screen fingerprint reader

Dual stereo speakers Dimensions and weight 116.3 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm

Weight: to be determined Price Determined

OnePlus kicks off 2022 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

OnePlus presents its new flagship and equips it with a screen Fluid AMOLED with LTPO technology and that also refreshes at 120Hz, making it ideal for the use of mobile games. For the brain, the brand bets on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the latest beast from the North American factory that offers power at all levels, from gross to graphic, through artificial intelligence code processing.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro arrives with LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 memories, although Qualcomm has not provided us with the variants that will go on sale. We do know that we will not have a microSD tray to expand it, as in previous generations. The model also comes with an internal stack of 5,000 mAh that has 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging, recovering 100% of its energy in a very short time next to the plug.

We got to the cameras and here we came across a 48 megapixel main camera accompanied by two other sensors. One of them, 50 megapixels, is equipped with a super wide angle lens while the other, 8 megapixels, is in charge of offering us optical zoom. Y for selfies and video calls, 32 megapixels on the front located in a hole in the screen itself.

The OnePlus 10 Pro with Android 12 hidden behind OxygenOS 12 It comes with 5G connectivity in addition to WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, an NFC chip for mobile payments and a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. The phone has a fingerprint reader embedded in the screen itself and dual stereo speakers to make the most of the multimedia experience.

Versions and prices of the OnePlus 10 Pro

As we have previously commented, OnePlus has not provided us with all the information about its new launch so We do not know the memories that will be put on sale or their respective prices. We have contacted the brand and we are waiting for the complete information to be provided to us. We will update when possible.