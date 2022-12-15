New on Netflix: See what’s coming to the catalog in January 2023

There are still a few days left for the end of 2022, but Netflix has decided to get ahead of itself and has already released the calendar with premieres for January 2023.

This year, the streaming giant presented us with hits like Dahmer, Wandinha, the fourth season of Stranger Things and much more. In 2023, the platform starts off on the right foot by bringing the second season of Vikings: Vallalla, the film The Pale Blue Eye, the documentary about Pamela Anderson and much more.