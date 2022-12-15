New on Netflix: See what’s coming to the catalog in January 2023

HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftNew on Netflix: See what's coming to the catalog in January 2023

There are still a few days left for the end of 2022, but Netflix has decided to get ahead of itself and has already released the calendar with premieres for January 2023.

This year, the streaming giant presented us with hits like Dahmer, Wandinha, the fourth season of Stranger Things and much more. In 2023, the platform starts off on the right foot by bringing the second season of Vikings: Vallalla, the film The Pale Blue Eye, the documentary about Pamela Anderson and much more.

Without further ado, here are the December premieres on Netflix:

  • Series
  • Films
  • documentaries and specials
  • children and family
  • anime
Series
  • Prying Eye (1/1/2023)
  • Every Day Same Night (coming soon)
  • Vikings: Valhalla – Season 2 (1/12/2023)
  • The Lying Life of Adults (4/1/2023)
  • That ’90s Show (1/19/2023)
  • Lockwood & Co. (1/27/2023)
  • The Battle of the 100 (Coming Soon)
  • Sky Rojo: Season 3 (1/13/2023)
  • Ginny and Georgia: Season 2 (5/1/2023)
  • Copenhagen Cowboy (5/1/2023)
  • Fauda: Season 4 (1/20/2023)
  • The Ultimatum, France: Either Home or Leave – Season 1, Part 2 (12/30/2022 – 6/1/2023)
  • The Tram (2/1/2023)
  • Warriors (1/19/2023)
  • Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (1/12/2023)
  • Sexify: Season 2 (1/11/2023)
  • Icing Squad: Season 2 (1/20/2023)
  • Empire of Ostentation: New York (1/20/2023)
  • President by Accidental (1/20/2023)
Films
  • Noise (1/11/2023)
  • The Pale Blue Eye (6/1/2023)
  • The Kings of the World (3/1/2023 – 1/4/2023)
  • Narvik (1/20/2023)
  • These People (1/27/2023)
  • How I Became a Gangster (4/1/2023)
  • Gonker Wanted (1/13/2023)
  • A Quiet Place: Part II (1/13/2023)
  • Jumanji: The Next Level (1/1/2023)
  • Ad Astra: Hit the Stars (1/1/2023)
documentaries and specials
  • Pamela Anderson – A Love Story (1/31/2023)
  • Danger on the Plate (1/18/2023)
  • Bernie Madoff: The Wall Street Hustler (4/1/2023)
  • Mumbai Mafia: Police Against Organized Crime (6/1/2023)
children and family
  • Pokémon Ultimate Journeys Series: Part 1 (6/1/2023)
  • Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Season 2 (1/12/2023)
  • Daniel the Magic Hunter: Season 2 (26/1/2023)
  • Princess Power (1/30/2023)
anime
  • Junji Ito: Macabre Stories from Japan (1/19/2023)
  • Gokushufudou: Immortal Tatsu – Season 2 (1/1/2023)
  • Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 – Episodes 1-10 (1/26/2023)
  • Inuyasha: Season 4 (1/1/2023)
