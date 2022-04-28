Latest newsIreland

New O’Connell Street garda station to tackle ‘mindless thuggery’ and drug dealing

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A new garda station will be setup on O’Connell Street to tackle drug dealing and anti social crimes.

Read moreBelfast Imbolc Festival to run online this week

Justice Minister Helen McEntee told a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting the premises on 13A O’Connell Street will be made available to the gardai. There was previously a Citizen’s Information office at the site.

The Fine Gael Minister also said Operation Citizen, which targets antisocial behaviour and promotes garda visibility in the city centre, will now run seven days a week rather than at weekends only.

Read moreVIDEO: Warning given about Inis Oírr pier and no ferry able to land

Read more: Dublin mam at ‘wit’s end’ with home under siege by giant rats and drug dealing in front of kids

Operation Citizen, Operation Spire – which specifically targets anti social behaviour and drug dealing on O’Connell Street – will be run from the new station. It has been mooted that Victim Support may be run from the new station as well.

Read moreKinahan’s sportwashing efforts must be crushed – Richmond

Since its inception, Operation Citizen has focused on public order, assaults and high volume crime in the city centre with 1,114 persons charged to date and almost 6,000 High-Visibility beats taking place.

Fine Gael Councillor Ray McAdam said “mindless thuggery” will not be allowed to stop those trying to make the city safer.

He said: “The fact that operation citizen is being extended highlights the challenges we face within the city with regards to public order, anti-social behaviour and ensuring Dubliners are safe.

“Coupled with a new permanent Garda office on O’Connell Street these steps will further enhance Garda visibility on our city streets. They will also ensure that public safety is maintained and should better enable the Gardai to target those intent on intimidating people, on being a public nuisance or simply out to cause trouble.

He added: “So much good work has been done these last two years to enhance the city, anti-social behaviour and mindless thuggery will not be allowed to jeopardise that work.”

Read more: Dublin family forced to flee home after week from hell including robbery and fire extinguisher attack

Read more: Couple try to break into Dublin Bus driver’s cab after argument over buggy

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Previous articleApple already allows you to repair some of your phones from home. Although it’s not worth it
Next articlePippa O’Connor says Olympian brother Cian is her inspiration as she launches own vodka
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Pippa O’Connor says Olympian brother Cian is her inspiration as she launches own vodka

Model turned business tycoon Pippa O’Connor has shown she’s got a lot of bottle by selling her own...
Tech News

Apple already allows you to repair some of your phones from home. Although it’s not worth it

In November of last year we were surprised by news that no one expected: Apple planned to...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected to each other. ...
Tech News

Microsoft will add a touch of color to the Windows 11 task manager

The task manager (Task Manager) was one of the most improved internal components in Windows 10. If the...