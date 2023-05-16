New object trackers join Google’s Find My Device network

Chipolo is a veteran company specialized in tracking devices for lost objects, about ten years old, whose models have been competing for years with the options for sale of Tile, Samsung Smart Tags, Apple AirTags, among others.

Users of Apple’s ecosystem of devices have been able to make use of its products since Apple began allowing third-party brands to put their object tracking devices to work under its Find My network.



This has allowed them to opt for compatible Chipolo solutions as an alternative to the use of Apple AirTags, taking advantage of advantages such as their lower price.

Today, Chipolo is also targeting Android users by launching new models of object trackers compatible with Google’s Find My Device network.

Main features

The new versions for the Android ecosystem will be called Chipolo ONE Point, small in size and circular in appearance, and Chipolo CARD Point, slim in appearance and shaped like a credit card, and both will be off-white.

In addition, they have IPX5 classification and the batteries have a duration of up to two years, being also replaceable batteries, with Chipolo having a renewal and recycling program.

Like other trackers, they are also capable of emitting sound to facilitate their location, being 120 dB for Chipolo ONE Point and 105 dB for Chipolo CARD Point, facilitating their location at a range of up to 60 meters.

Visually different to the models oriented to the Apple ecosystem

These options basically differ from the options oriented to the Apple ecosystem in that the latter are called Chipolo ONE Spot and Chipolo CARD Spot, and are available in black.

It should also be noted that Chipolo also has other models of object trackers available in a variety of colors, considered to be the originals, although these models are not compatible with third-party object location systems.

Competitive prices and possibility of purchasing by packs

Chipolo ONE Point and Chipolo CARD Point come at a competitive price of $28 and $35, respectively, and can be purchased independently or through a series of packs that users can choose based on their needs and budgets.

The launch takes place days after Google, within its avalanche of news for developers within the celebration of the Google I / O 2023 event, also included improvements for Google’s Find My Device network, where in addition to accepting devices beyond Object trackers, including wireless headphones, also offer easier ways to locate items that may have been lost.

Google’s Find My Find network currently has billions of Android devices around the world, which through Bluetooth technology allows owners to find out where their missing devices are.

More information/image credit: Chipolo