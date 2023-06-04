New nature-inspired robot promises to revolutionize exploration and rescue in difficult terrain

- Advertisement -

A team of researchers from Osaka University have developed a fascinating centipede-shaped robot that can navigate difficult terrain with ease. Inspired by the flexibility and maneuverability of centipedes, the scientists succeeded in designing a robot capable of rapidly changing from straight to curved motion. This innovative creation promises to have applications in a wide variety of scenarios, from search and rescue missions to planetary exploration. Let’s see in detail how this revolutionary robot works.

The development of the centipede-like robot

The centipede-like robot is based on the anatomy of centipedes, myriapods with flexible bodies made up of numerous segments linked by jointed legs. This structure allows them to move easily over various terrains. The developed robot also consists of six segments and flexible joints. Each segment is made up of two legs and a motor that allows you to adjust the flexibility of each one.

- Advertisement -

The pitchfork bifurcation process and maneuverability

One of the standout features of this robot is its ability to perform a process called pitchfork bifurcation, which allows it to change unsteadily from walking straight to walking in a curve. This instability in the gait pattern gives the robot the ability to move in a curved pattern and rapidly change direction, thus mimicking the movement of a centipede. This provides the robot with greater stability and maneuverability on difficult terrain.

The control approach used is based on adjusting the flexibility of the body axis instead of directing the movement directly, which reduces computational complexity and energy requirements. This novel strategy simplifies the control process and allows efficient movement of the robot.

Successful trials and future applications

The prototype of the robot has a length of 130 cm and a weight of 9.1 kg. The researchers conducted tests to assess their ability to move around curved paths and their ability to reach specific locations, with successful results. These promising results open the doors to apply this technology in search and rescue missions, as well as in the exploration of other planets.

The research team plans to put the robot design to the test in even more challenging environments on Earth. If all goes according to plan, this one-of-a-kind robot could play a crucial role in space exploration and performing tasks in dangerous environments.

- Advertisement -

The future of space exploration and robotics inspired by nature

The creation of robots inspired by nature, such as the centipede-like robot, offers great potential for space exploration. NASA, through the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), has been developing similar snake-like robots capable of traversing difficult terrain on celestial bodies in our solar system. This trend towards nature-inspired robotics may revolutionize the way we carry out exploration and rescue missions, enabling safer and more efficient access to hard-to-reach places.

We will be watching for further developments in this exciting area of ​​research.

More information at liebertpub.com