New NASA robotic arm, to resist extreme cold

NASA is developing a mechanical arm that can withstand the low temperatures on the Moon, since some current engineers may not be trained to work in those conditions.

It is a robotic arm called the Cold Operable Lunar Deployable Arm (COLDArm), which is being tested at its Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. This 2-meter-long arm is an important tool for the agency as it will allow it to conduct research and exploration on the Moon during the long 14-day lunar nights, when temperatures can drop as low as -173 degrees Celsius. NASA claims that this arm is designed to withstand these extreme conditions.

- Advertisement -

Ryan McCormick, Principal Investigator on the project, said:

Going to the Moon, we need to be able to operate during cooler temperatures, particularly during the lunar night, without the use of heaters. COLDArm would allow missions to continue working and conducting science even in extreme cryogenic environments.

COLDArm is built with metal glass gears, a material that has an atomic structure that makes it stronger than steel and tougher than ceramic, as well as having greater elasticity than both. The metallic glass gears do not need lubrication, insulation or heating to function, making them ideal for the extreme weather of the Moon at night.

The arm is equipped with a six-axis torque sensor on its wrist, which allows it to move in all directions, as if turning a key in a keyhole. It also has two commercial cameras that will be used for 3D mapping, both of which feature the same sensor that is built into the camera aboard the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter.

COLDArm successfully passed a series of tests on a simulated regolith bed at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in September. The next stage will be a more rigorous test in space, with a launch scheduled for the late 2020s.