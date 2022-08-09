New Microsoft Edge allows you to import data from Chrome without having it installed

Microsoft is releasing version 104 of Edge, its Chromium-based web browser, to the Stable channel, thus reaching all users who have opted for this browser on their desktop computers.

This new version incorporates two features worth mentioning. The first is the possibility of ing data from even without it installed, and the second is the arrival of the basic level in enhanced security mode.



Making Microsoft Edge easier for users

Regarding the possibility of importing data from Chrome even without having Chrome, it will be especially useful for those who have a brand new computer or even reinstall the operating system. Until now, browsers needed other browsers to import their data like history, bookmarks, passwords and more.

What Microsoft brings now is that When starting Edge for the first time, users have the option to sign in to their Google accounts to have everything synced in the cloud with Chrome.

This will prevent you from installing and syncing Chrome on your computer and then getting your data pushed to Edge.

Regarding the new basic level for the enhanced security mode, a security feature launched this past February with which to protect users from potential threats when visiting websites that are not safe, will be added to the levels Balanced and Strict already existing, and that it will work as follows, according to Microsoft:

With this option, Microsoft Edge will apply additional security protection to less visited sites. This feature preserves the user experience for the most popular sites on the web

In other words, it will maintain compatibility with the most popular websites, establishing additional security protection for rarely visited websites at the cost of losing compatibility only with them, being the least aggressive level of all those that come in the indicated function. , which is disabled by default, and that users can enable and choose the level of protection that most interests them.

More information: Microsoft