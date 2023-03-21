New microscope captures 3D with gigapixel resolution

A group of Duke University scientists have developed an incredibly powerful camera called the Multi Camera Array Microscope (MCAM), which combines dozens of lenses to capture images and video at resolutions of thousands of megapixels, in three dimensions. This technique could be used to look at large numbers of items, such as cell cultures, and detect changes long before other instruments detect them. It could also be used to “fingerprint” artwork or collectibles to detect counterfeits.

The MCAM instrument is made up of 54 different lenses that capture an object from slightly different angles. The resulting images are stitched together to create one giant image with resolution on the gigapixel scale, which is equivalent to 50 to 100 times the detail possible in the average smartphone camera, or 10 times that of high-end models. Furthermore, due to the multiple overlapping perspectives, it also provides a 3D view of the subjects, which can reveal new information previously invisible.

The MCAM not only captures still images, but can also capture 3D video in a 135 cm2 (21 in2) area, at a rate of 230 frames per second. Of course, this leads to a major data processing hurdle: total images exceed 5 gigapixels per second, which means the camera generates terabytes of data in a matter of minutes. Therefore, the team developed machine learning-assisted algorithms to process the data efficiently.

Several teams of researchers have put the system to work, observing groups of different organisms, such as ants, moving freely in the laboratory. One group observed the grooming activities of fruit flies in almost cellular-level detail. Another team looked at the development of zebrafish from larvae to adults, and yet another looked at how these fish would respond to neuroactive drugs.

“When our colleagues studying zebrafish first used it, they were amazed,” said Roarke Horstmeyer, lead author of the study. “It immediately revealed new behaviors involving tone and depth that they had never seen before.”

This breakthrough in imaging technology could have a major impact on scientific research in a wide range of fields, from biology to art. The potential applications for this technique seem to be endless, and only time will tell what else can be achieved with MCAM.

This project is an excellent example of how technology can improve research and knowledge in different fields. By observing and capturing 3D images at gigapixel resolution, you can discover new features and behaviors that have not been seen before. On the other hand, this type of technology could be used to study the effects of drugs in different organisms, thus helping to develop more effective and precise therapies.

It is also exciting to think about the possibilities this technique could have in the field of art and the authentication of works of art. The ability to “fingerprint” a work of art or collectible to detect forgeries could revolutionize the way works of art are authenticated and counterfeiting prevented.

You have more information at pratt.duke.edu.