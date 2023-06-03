New material changes color to detect drugs exposed to heat

- Advertisement -

Image: Adapted from ACS Nano 2023, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.3c00467

A team of researchers has developed a material that changes color when temperature-sensitive drugs or products exceed safety limits. This breakthrough could have a significant impact on the pharmaceutical industry and the medical supply chain. The research, published in ACS Nano, presents a new approach based on structural colors that offers a more efficient and sustainable way to monitor and guarantee the quality of products during transport and storage.

Structural colors: a smart solution

Instead of using dyes or electronic sensors, the team of scientists decided to use structural colors for their temperature indicator system. These colors are based on glycerol-coated silicon dioxide nanoparticles, which can form microcrystals in the presence of water. When these nanoparticles clump together, they reflect bright colors like green or red.

An adaptable and sensitive material

The next step was to develop a liquid solution with variable melting points, using a mixture of polyethylene glycol, ethylene glycol, and water. By combining the nanoparticles with this solution, they created a material capable of irreversibly changing color when the temperature exceeds a certain threshold. Response time and color change temperature can be customized to suit different products and requirements.

Practical applications

As a proof of concept, the researchers integrated this color-changing material into vial caps and QR codes. When drugs are exposed to temperatures above the recommended limits, the material changes color from green to colorless, clearly indicating that a temperature rise has occurred. This feature can be especially valuable for products like COVID-19 vaccines, which need to be kept at low temperatures to ensure their effectiveness.

A sustainable and efficient solution

This new approach based on structural colors offers numerous advantages over traditional options. Unlike conventional dyes, which can fade at freezing temperatures, this material maintains its ability to change color even under extreme conditions. In addition, it avoids the generation of electronic waste associated with electronic sensors, which makes it a more sustainable solution.

Towards a safer and more reliable supply chain

The ability to monitor and ensure the quality of heat-sensitive medicines and products in the supply chain is crucial. This new color change material offers a convenient and effective way to detect temperature deviations, allowing for a quick response to prevent product loss or ineffective drug delivery. Furthermore, its versatility and adaptability make it a promising solution for a wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical industry and beyond.