New MacBook and news for this line coming soon

Apple continues to talk even outside the WWDC. Reports continue to talk about the iPad Pro with 14.1 inches scheduled for 2023. Now comes new information that the company would also be planning to improve MacBooks.

According to Bloombergthe company would be developing the 15″ MacBook Air scheduled for next year. In addition to another non-compliant 12-inch device, news for the MacBook Pro.

All about the possible new MacBook

Everything indicates that the company would be working on a 15 “Air model. The surprising thing about this report is that not only would it be a new MacBook, but it would also take practically no time to arrive. If launched, it would be ready approximately in the spring of next year.

The report is in line with what was proposed by Ross Young, who is a display supply chain consultant. The analyst pointed out that Apple was preparing a 15-inch Air model ready for distribution as soon as 2023 arrived.

Now, Bloomberg also discusses this issue, reporting in the report that this alleged model would be expanding what was the newly announced 13.6-inch MacBook Air during WWDC last Monday. He also comments that the original strategy was to have a double announcement of MacBook, however it was necessary to focus on the 13.6″ Air model.

And if that was not enough, The 12-inch MacBook with Apple Silicon would be under development. In the words of Bloomberg, the company would also be making efforts to develop this model, but unlike the previous ones scheduled for the beginning of next year, this would be at the end or even for 2024.

Finally, there is also information about the 14-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the 16-inch, reportedly scheduled for late 2022. For now it is known that the alleged “j414” and “j416” are laptops designed to update the previous Pro models, integrating current chips.

Bloomberg points out a little information about the M2 Max chip. This will have the capacity of 12 processing cores and carrying up to 38 graphics cores, only added to the MacBook Pro. These numbers would exceed the existing versions, having 10 processing cores and 32 graphics cores.

Pro models would be scheduled to launch this year. However, Bloomberg also comments that this date is not totally certain, and it could be extended to the beginning of another year. Besides adding that projects from a Mac mini and Mac Pro could start to be heard.