New MacBook Air 15.3″, with M2 chip, four colors available, and more

Undoubtedly, Apple’s keynote of this edition of its annual event for developers will be different from all the others the company has made throughout its history. On this occasion, they have not gone around the bush with the usual numbers and have gone to the point with the presentations, with the new 15″ MacBook Air being the first of the many products presented by the company.

In this sense, the new 15-inch MacBook Pro is a lightweight and lightweight laptop, with rounded edges, housing a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, capable of offering a billion colors and offering up to 500 nits of maximum brightness.



Completed the transition to Apple Silicon

Power and performance will be offered by the M2 processor, which houses 8 CPU cores, 8 GPU cores, and 16 neural engine cores.

Apple points out that the transition from Intel processors to its own Apple Silicon processors has just finished, with all its computers already using Apple Silicon processors, although the company has been comparing the performance of its new computer models with the performance of previous models. They had Intel processors.

Different options depending on the different needs

Continuing with the specifications, users will be able to choose their models with 8 GB, 16 GB or 32 GB of unified memory, and with 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB or 2 TB of internal storage via SSD drive.

Users will also be able to choose their model from space gray, silver, blue, and gold color options.

This model also comes with a battery capable of reaching up to 18 hours, it has a 1080p front camera for video calls, as well as having six speakers with Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos.

At the connectivity level, it brings a MasSafe 2.0 connector, 2 USB 4 Thunderbolt ports, and 1 3.5 mm jack connector, and in regards to wireless connectivity, it has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. As an operating system it will bring macOS 14.

Starting from 1,600 euros

The price, for Spain, will start at 1,600 euros for the option with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The company will open the pre-sale phase starting next week. It remains to be seen when it will become officially available.

More info/Image Credit: Apple