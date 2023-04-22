New Mac Studio on the way? Rumors indicate launch of new Apple desktops

- Advertisement -

Despite being primarily reserved for announcing news about embedded systems in Apple devices, it wouldn’t be a big news if Apple decided to use the WWDC this year to also present its new computers.

Scheduled to take place on the 5th of June, the event aimed at Apple developers should also be marked by the arrival of new Macs on the market.

Developer Nicolás Álvarez shared on his Twitter profile a screenshot of a Find My configuration file – Apple’s service that allows users to track the location of their devices. In it, the models “Mac14,8”, “Mac14,13” and “Mac14,14” are listed.

PIC.TWITTER.COM/HNQ5VPSXIW

— NICOLÁS ÁLVAREZ (@NICOLAS09F9) APRIL 22, 2023

While just this piece of information indicates that the code is about something Mac-related, its location in the file may give us a few more clues.

According to Álvarez, the models are listed in a section that indicates that notifications that a certain device “was left behind” are disabled. A feature reserved only for Apple desktops, leaving aside the brand’s notebooks.

The use of the nomenclature “Mac14” may also indicate that these would be models equipped with the M2 chipset. Something that by itself would leave aside a probable new Mac Mini, since this model already exists with the brand’s new chip; leaving room for a new Mac Studio, a new 24-inch iMac and a new Mac Pro.

However, despite these models supposedly appearing on the Find My code list, previous rumors indicate that they would not be announced at the next WWDC in June, but at a separate event later.

Following a similar path, famous leakster Mark Gurman insisted that a Mac Studio update should not hit the market until it is launched with an Apple M3 chip, which ends up leaving doubts about which models could be announced this year.

With that, following the line of slightly more frequent rumors, it is possible that in addition to the software-related news, Apple will only present the 15-inch MacBook Air during WWDC 2023.