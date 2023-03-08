New look? iPhone 15 has possible leaked prototypes with capacitive buttons and new bezel

Reports have already indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro may have capacitive buttons instead of physical ones and now possible prototypes have been leaked showing what the design of this line might look like. The image was published by user “fix Apple” on Twitter shows four mockups that contain only the frames of the devices.

As we can see below, the image indicates that the frame of the iPhone 15 should be matte, which raises an important question: would these be the iPhone 15 or 15 Pro? Here we have three possibilities: Apple should adopt capacitive buttons on all new generation models and these are the iPhone 15.

The second hypothesis is that Apple adopts matte edges on all iPhone 15 models, which may not please those who prefer the current finish with shiny stainless steel. Despite this, reports have already indicated that Apple may change the material of the iPhone 15 Pro structure, which could imply this change.

The last possibility is that the prototypes shown are fake, so the ideal is to wait for more leaks to say whether Apple will really change the look of its devices in 2023.