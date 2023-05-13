New line of Garmin smartwatches has leaked design and speculation about prices

The “Pro” version of the premium Epix Gen 2 watch will come in a few different screen sizes: 42mm, 47mm and 51mm. The standard Epix Gen only came in a 47mm size. There is also the option of a sapphire crystal screen which should make it more scratch resistant, as well as several color variations including white, black and white.

Garmin’s smartwatch lineup is getting a major update and the Epix Pro Gen 2 models, the Fenix ​​7X Pro and the Fenix ​​7 Pro have all had their designs leaked by WinFuture. They will be launched with the intention of competing with the Apple Watch Ultra.

While WinFuture doesn’t include details on specs or pricing, previous rumors indicate the Epix Gen 2 watch could cost €950 (R$5,075) for the 42mm version, €1,050 (about R$5,609) for the 47mm and €1,150 (about R$6,143) for the 47mm watch. $1,252) for the 52mm size.

Like the existing Fenix ​​7 watch, WinFuture says the 7 Pro and 7X Pro will come with the Solar or Sapphire Solar display option. There are no details on potential sizes, but it’s possible they will come in the same 42mm, 47gm, and 51mm options as the Fenix ​​6 Pro and Fenix ​​7 series watches. Garmin’s Approach S70 can come in three colors: gray, white and black.

Garmin has yet to reveal a release date for either of these smartwatches, but rumors indicate that they could be released as soon as next month.