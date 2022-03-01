New Lenovo laptops and tablets arrive, and there are big surprises

The manufacturer Lenovo has announced a good number of new laptops and tablets. There are options for all types of users and, the truth is that by quantity this is one of the companies that can be considered as one of the great entertainers of the technology fair held in Barcelona. Laptops for all tastes A clear example of what we are saying is that the IdeaPad range of computers has new members that, of course, come with the Windows 11 operating system. In addition, they have the virtue of using both an Intel processor from twelfth generation like AMD Ryzen platforms. One of the most interesting are the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i and IdeaPad Flex 5, the first is the one that comes with Intel and the second with AMD. In both cases, they have a 14-inch and 16-inch screen and as far as resolution is concerned, this would be Full HD or 2.8K. They are well served in RAM, since this can reach 16 GB and they stand out for offering the most striking metal finish. With SSDs up to 1 TB, the 14-inch models weigh no more than 1.5 kilos and the sixteen-inch models 2.1. They have an autonomy of over ten hours and are charged using their USB type C ports. Their availability will be in the month of May of this year from 689.99 euros. Amazing new ThinkPad models The X13 and X1 Extreme have been announced here, and as usual in this product range their orientation is eminently professional. What is most striking is that they use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor, yes the same manufacturer that supplies SoC for smartphones, and the screens they use work at a frequency of up to 165 Hz. With spectacular weights that barely exceed a kilo , something that is achieved, since magnesium is used as a manufacturing material, the integrated panels are IPS and have a minimum Full HD resolution. Its arrival on the market is located in the month of April of this year with prices from 1,099 euros (by the way, there will be some variants that will use Intel and AMD processors). Increases commitment to Chromebooks Other news announced by Lenovo are a good number of Chromebook computers that are practically all of them convertible and that demonstrates the manufacturer’s support for the Google operating system. Of these, it stands out that a good amount of memory is included, since it is possible to find models such as the IdeaPad Duel 3 that has 8 GB of RAM and 256 of storage. Also new Lenovo tablets Here there is no doubt that the great protagonist has been the new Tab M10 Plus (2022), a renovation that is as necessary as it is well executed. This is a model that uses Android 12 and that has a much improved design with such important details as a weight of less than 500 grams and a thickness of 7.5 millimeters… and, in addition, its finish is aluminum. Some of the most important features of this model are the following: 10.61-inch screen with 2K resolution and 400 nits brightness Processor: WiFi MediaTek G80 models and LTE Snapdragon SDM680 model RAM: up to 6 GB 7,700 mAh battery with fast charge 20W Storage: 128 GB Four speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos Camera: 8 MP front and rear The arrival on the Spanish market is in April 2022, with a price starting at 249 euros. Therefore, it is a model that can have good sales, since you do not have to spend much to get it. >