New law in Europe limits targeted advertising and content algorithms

The Digital Services Law will change quite a bit the way of working in various sectors of the digital world. This is a law that, among other things, aims to impose greater responsibility on technology giants, a law that will be active from 2024.

One of the points that has been addressed in the draft of this law is the prohibition of advertisements directed at people based on their religion, sexual orientation, ethnicity or political affiliation, something that is done quite frequently today, both in the web and social networks.

Companies will also not be able to publish advertisements aimed at minors, something curious, because on television we do see advertisements whose target audience is children.

Recommendation algorithms will also be affected, as more transfer will be required from the platforms to make it clear that they are not based on disallowed variables.

It will also be necessary to have alternative “non-profile-based” systems when displaying content, such as chronological order, for example, and Facebook and other companies will need to share “key” data with specific researchers so that they can analyze how the risks evolve in line.

The ultimate goal of this law is for the online environment to remain a safe space, one that respects freedom of expression and offers opportunities for more business, without monopolies. They are clear that what is illegal outside the Internet should also be illegal inside.

On fines, the EU will be able to fine tech companies up to six percent of their global turnover for breaches of the rules, with repeated breaches carrying the threat of an outright ban.

We hope that all the variables are taken into account, including current entrepreneurs who live in the world of online advertising, before making decisions that can end millions of jobs around the world.

More information: ec.europa.eu.