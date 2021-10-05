New Kobo eReaders arrive: Kobo Sage and Kobo Libra 2

The joint venture Kobo by Fnac presents two new models of its popular eReaders, Kobo Sage and Kobo Libra 2. These two new models expand its features in order to provide the most complete eReader for its users.

Kobo Sage includes technology for the first time Bluetooth Intended for listening to audiobooks that are available in the Kobo store. It is the most complete device of the brand to date. Its accessories have also been updated with new SleepCovers, a new PowerCover and pencil compatibility Kobo Stylus that we could see in the Ellipse and that allows you to take notes or highlight passages. This model features a frameless, glare-free HD screen of 8 inches, E Ink 1200 and Comfort Light Pro with brightness and adjustable temperature control. Kobo Sage also incorporates Dropbox support and 32GB of storage in an ergonomic, elegant and light design to achieve total comfort. The device is available in black, with the Kobo SleepCover in light green and black, and the PowerCover in black.

Secondly, Kobo Libra 2 It is the update of the Kobo Libra H2O. That allows you to read in any circumstance and without fear of water and incorporates technology for the first time Bluethoot. It has a HD screen without reflections of 7 inches and technology E Ink Carta 1200, Comfort Light PRO with brightness and adjustable temperature control in addition to 32GB storage, designed to store more audiobooks.

As he tells us Fabian Gumucio, Kobo’s director for Southern Europe, for them a tablet or a smartphone is not the competence of their eReaders. «We have been hearing the same thing for 10 years and the truth is that they are completely different uses. I use the comparison with shoes a lot, a high-heeled shoe is not the same as another to play soccer, even if they are both shoes.»In addition to the fact that their devices are designed by and for reading and now for those who want to listen. Fabian highlights a key feature, if you read on a mobile or tablet you risk having notifications on the screen that can distract you, something that does not happen with an eReader. In any case, they have a free application that allows you to read their ebooks also from a tablet or mobile, all without losing the reading point, in case you have to combine several devices.

Its commitment to audiobooks also stands out, for which both devices incorporate Bluethoot technology, so that you can link your wireless headphones to the eReader and listen to your audiobooks from there. With the storage expansion both ebooks can store up to 150 audiobooks. But they also retain their link with Dropbox, which allows you to increase the capacity of these devices thanks to cloud technology.

When we have a Kobo eReader in hand we see that they continue to bet on a thick frame that is designed so that readers only need one hand to read, I can turn the page with the two buttons, but also by pressing on the screen if necessary.

With these devices we will also have at our fingertips one of the largest ebook markets in the world since they have 7 million titles between ebooks and audiobooks. From Rakuten Kobo, half a million ebooks are sold a year and Fabian Gumucio also points out that they are very happy with their alliance with Fnac.

Both models will be available at www.kobo.com and Fnac, Europe’s leading distributor of technological and cultural products, Kobo Sage is sold for € 289.99 and Kobo Libra 2 for € 189.99. The presale will be available on October 5 and the devices will be able to be purchased in physical stores and online from October 19.