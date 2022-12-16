New king of AnTuTu? iQOO 11 beats Rog Phone 6 and scores highest test score

The iQOO 11 smartphone was launched last week in China and is already drawing attention for its firepower. In this sense, the device from the Chinese manufacturer scored 1,323,820 points in the anTuTusurpassing the Rog Phone 6, the Asus model that led the ranking of the most powerful in the test previously with 1,117,968 points.
Among the items evaluated, the new cell phone obtained 270,987 CPU points and 607,822 on GPU. The Asus model, in turn, did 263,219 in the first attribute and 474,844 in the second. The other models in the ranking are the Rog Phone 6 Pro, ZenFone 9, Xiaomi 12T Pro and Red Magic 7.
The iQOO 11 specs have a 6.78 screen AMOLED LTPO 4.0 3200 x 1330 pixels resolution, 1800 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, refresh rate of 120 Hz and support HDR10+🇧🇷 The device also arrives with 5,000mAh battery capacity and 120W charger.
The smartphone’s processor is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, by Qualcomm. Incidentally, it will be the first cell phone with this chip to be sold in India. The RAM, in turn, is 16GB and the item arrives with 512GB of internal storage, which is UFS 4.0 type.
The other features on the device’s technical sheet include three cameras at the rear, the main lens of 50MP with optical image stabilization, a telephoto of 13MP and the ultra-wide of 8MP. Finally, the selfie camera has a 16MP sensor. The product arrived with support for 5G connection and Wi-Fi 6.
The vivo iQOO 11 is not yet available in Europeian stores.