New king of AnTuTu? iQOO 11 beats Rog Phone 6 and scores highest test score

The iQOO 11 smartphone was launched last week in China and is already drawing attention for its firepower. In this sense, the device from the Chinese manufacturer scored 1,323,820 points in the anTuTusurpassing the Rog Phone 6, the Asus model that led the ranking of the most powerful in the test previously with 1,117,968 points.

Among the items evaluated, the new cell phone obtained 270,987 CPU points and 607,822 on GPU. The Asus model, in turn, did 263,219 in the first attribute and 474,844 in the second. The other models in the ranking are the Rog Phone 6 Pro, ZenFone 9, Xiaomi 12T Pro and Red Magic 7.