New king! Honor Magic 5 Pro surpasses iPhone 14 Pro Max and leads DxOMark screen ranking

Honor presented this Monday (27) its new top-of-the-line phone with state-of-the-art hardware. The Magic 5 Pro proved to be excellent at photography, and now, DxOMark has published their reviews of the new’s screen. flagship branding introduced during the 2023 Mobile World Conference (MWC). The Magic 5 Pro reached the record score of 151, placing the device at the top of DxOMark’s screen ranking. This means that the top of the line surpassed the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, former leaders of the list with 149 points, which shared the podium with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (148) and Google Pixel 7 Pro (146), which dropped out of the TOP 3.

It is worth remembering that the model is equipped with a 6.81-inch curved screen with OLED technology and Full HD + resolution (2,848 x 1,312 pixels) with a density of 461 pixels per inch. The display's refresh rate is 120 Hz and its aspect ratio is 19.5:9. The screen utilization ratio is 91.5%. According to reviewers, Honor's most advanced phone presents great brightness in different light conditions. The readability of images indoors is highlighted. Another praised characteristic is its agile and precise reactivity to the user's touch. In addition, the display is virtually flicker-free, reducing the risk of eyestrain.

The image below compares the readability and minimum brightness offered by the screens of the Honor Magic 5 Pro (left), iPhone 14 Pro Max (center) and Galaxy S23 Ultra (right). Honor offers a minimum automatic brightness of 8 nits in a completely dark environment with 0 lux, while the Apple cell phone reaches 2 nits and the Samsung model delivers 10 nits.

It is pointed out that the Magic 5 Pro has better colors and contrast than some of its main rivals, providing a good experience in HDR, even if its peak brightness is lower than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, for example, which reaches 2,000 nits. Despite its advantages, DxOMark notes that its Extreme brightness can reduce image contrast in some use cases with lots of outside lighting. When running games, the fluidity of the panel is not so advantageous. The screen has brightness uniformity issues in darker environments.

- Advertisement - In the image below, you can compare the performance of the Honor Magic 5 Pro (above left), iPhone 14 Pro Max (above right) and Galaxy S23 Ultra (below) when playing videos with HDR10. It is possible to observe that the Chinese model has a slight deviation towards green tones, while its rivals have more natural colors. Check out:

The Honor Magic 5 Pro will be available in Europe with a suggested retail price of €1,199 (about R$6,200). Its specs include DxOMark’s leading display and cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,100mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

Technical specifications

6.81-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display with DCI-P35 support, HDR10+ and 1.07 billion colors

1312 x 2848 pixel resolution, 1800 nits peak brightness

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform

12 GB LPDDR5X of RAM

512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage

12MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture and 3D depth scanner

Three rear cameras: 50 MP f/1.6 sensor main lens with 1/1.12 inch Ultrawide lens with 50 MP f/2.0 sensor, 122° Periscope lens with 50 MP Sony IMX858 sensor and 3.5x optical zoom ToF laser focus sensor

Stereo sound with DTS:X Ultra

5G Dual SIM connection, eSIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and USB-C

5,100mAh battery with 66W (USB-C) and 50W (wireless) charging

In-display fingerprint reader, IP68 certified

Android 13 with MagicUI 7.1

Dimensions: 162.9 x 76.7 x 8.7 mm

Weight: 210 grams

