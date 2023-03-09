5G News
New Itel A60 is established as the most economical device of the brand

By Abraham
New Itel A60 is established as the most economical device of the brand
Itel unveiled the A60 and called it its most budget-friendly 4G smartphone. To make this possible, there were 9 partnerships with operators from 17 countries, which will be sold mainly in India.

It is an Android 12 Go Edition phone that comes with 6.6” IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612px (20:9). Until then works at 60 Hz and has 120 Hz touch sampling rate. At the front, its selfie camera is 5MP.

Colors of the Itel A60, sold in blue, green and black (Image: Reproduction/GSM Arena)

On the back, there is an 8MP main camera, which divides the island with depth sensor and fingerprint reader. Both this reader and the front camera can be used for unlocking.

The Go Edition software runs on a Unisoc SC9832Eone 28 nm entry-level chipset with four Cortex-A53 cores and a Mali-G820 MP1 GPU. He is paired with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storageas well as a microSD slot that can accept cards up to 128GB.

These Pixel mobiles have been the greatest success in the history of Google

Highlights for the 5,000 mAH battery and 6.6” IPS LCD screen of the itel A60 (Image: GSMArena/Playback)

Inside the phone is a large 5,000 mAh batterywhich promises 8 hours long for web browsing or watching videos. The phone uses an outdated microUSB port, the other wired one is a 3.5mm jack on top.

Among the range of available colors are Dawn Blue, Daylight Green and Sapphire Black.

The itel A60 is available on the company’s Indian website with a price of 6,000 Indian rupees (Rs 374), in Ghana for GHS 774 (Rs 321) and in Nigeria for NGN 48,350 (Rs 538). In the announcement of the device, the company states that the value includes a free screen replacement in the first 100 days after purchase. A free SIM card with some 4G data should also be included in the phone.

Technical specifications
  • 6.6 inch IPS LCD screen with 720 x 1612px resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • Unisoc Platform SC9832E
  • GPU Mali-G820 MP1
  • 2 GB of RAM memory
  • 32GB of storage
  • 5 MP front camera
  • Two rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 8 MP sensor
    • Depth lens with unspecified sensor
  • microSD card slots, Micro USB port, 3.5mm audio jack
  • 5,000 mAh battery

