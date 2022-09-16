New IRS Auction Has Multiple Xbox One, SSDs, Watches, and Other Goods

The Federal Revenue opened, in this Thursday (15), an with products seized in the inspections carried out by the agency. In total, there are 104 lots, which bring several items grouped into a single set, including the presence of electronic devices. Among the highlights of this new Federal Revenue auction are consoles Xbox one, smart watches, SSD memories and other computing products. As they are seized items, prices are much lower than those normally traded.

It is possible to find 10 Xbox One S and X in Lot 2 with an initial bid of BRL 5,300 for the entire package, for example. In Lot 10, there are 41 SSD memories starting at R$3,200. In Lot 6, there are smart bracelets and watches, including Apple Watch, at R$ 4,500. To have access to all auction details, simply access the announcement page. It is worth remembering that the products do not have a guarantee or guarantee of their full functioning and some cannot be resold.