New IRS Auction Has Multiple Xbox One, SSDs, Watches, and Other Goods

The Federal Revenue opened, in this Thursday (15), another auction with products seized in the inspections carried out by the agency. In total, there are 104 lots, which bring several items grouped into a single set, including the presence of electronic devices.
Among the highlights of this new Federal Revenue auction are consoles Xbox one, smart watches, SSD memories and other computing products. As they are seized items, prices are much lower than those normally traded.
It is possible to find 10 Xbox One S and X in Lot 2 with an initial bid of BRL 5,300 for the entire package, for example. In Lot 10, there are 41 SSD memories starting at R$3,200. In Lot 6, there are smart bracelets and watches, including Apple Watch, at R$ 4,500.
To have access to all auction details, simply access the announcement page. It is worth remembering that the products do not have a guarantee or guarantee of their full functioning and some cannot be resold.
Another important point is that the items can only be removed in person at the place where they are stored, which in this edition are in Recife (PE), Natal (RN), Mossoró (RN), João Pessoa (PB) and Cabo de Santo Agostinho ( FOOT).
The auction ends on September 30th and to participate you must be up to date with the Internal Revenue Service, have an e-CAC digital certificate, enter the e-CAC Portalget an access code, visit the Revenue auction page and bid.
Finally, it is worth noting that the seizures of products carried out by the Federal Revenue Service range from cases of illegal orders or even people returning from an international trip with the purchase limit exceeded, for example.
