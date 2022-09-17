HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftNew IRS Auction Has Multiple Xbox One, SSDs, Watches, and Other Goods

New IRS Auction Has Multiple Xbox One, SSDs, Watches, and Other Goods

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
New IRS Auction Has Multiple Xbox One, SSDs, Watches, and Other Goods
1663408640 new irs auction has multiple xbox one ssds watches and.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The Internal Revenue Service opened, on this Thursday (15), another auction with products seized in the inspections carried out by the agency. In total, there are 104 lots, which bring several items grouped into a single set, including the presence of electronic devices.

Among the highlights of this new Federal Revenue auction are consoles Xbox one, smart watches, SSD memories and other computing products. As they are seized items, prices are much lower than those normally traded.

multiple-Xbox-One-SSDs-Watches-and.jpeg" width="660" height="440">

It is possible to find 10 Xbox One S and X in Lot 2 with an initial bid of BRL 5,300 for the entire package, for example. In Lot 10, there are 41 SSD memories starting at R$3,200. In Lot 6, there are smart bracelets and watches, including Apple Watch, at R$ 4,500.

- Advertisement -

To have access to all auction details, simply access the announcement page. It is worth remembering that the products do not have a guarantee or guarantee of their full functioning and some cannot be resold.

Another important point is that the items can only be removed in person at the place where they are stored, which in this edition are in Recife (PE), Natal (RN), Mossoró (RN), João Pessoa (PB) and Cabo de Santo Agostinho ( FOOT).

So you can improve searches in Windows thanks to Edge with this new feature that Microsoft is already testing

The auction ends on September 30th and to participate you must be up to date with the Internal Revenue Service, have an e-CAC digital certificate, enter the e-CAC Portalget an access code, visit the Revenue auction page and bid.

Finally, it is worth noting that the seizures of products carried out by the Federal Revenue Service range from cases of illegal orders or even people returning from an international trip with the purchase limit exceeded, for example.

- Advertisement -

And you, are you interested in the products? Tell us in the comments below!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

iPhone 14 Pro: Apollo App Adds “Pixel Pals” to Dynamic Island

It is already well known that the Reddit app is an app where quite...
Apple

Access Mac desktop content with iCloud

iCloud is like a Swiss army knife. It is used for many things,...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Tech News

WhatsApp and the reason why you can’t open the links your friends send you

Do you use WhatsApp for various things? So you should be attentive...

© 2021 voonze.com.