New iPhone every year? Apple thinks of an all-inclusive subscription

A Pixel Pass in Apple sauce: this could be one of the big news that the Cupertino company will present later, during the year. Not a revision of Apple One, which already now includes a single subscription for Music, TV +, Arcade, iCloud and, with the Premium version, Apple Fitness + (and News + in certain markets), but something different, which includes – like Pixel Pass – hardware products such as iPhone, Apple Watch or iPad.

Reuters reports that it would be one all-inclusive monthly subscriptionthe first of its kind in the history of the brand (yes it always is limited to digital services, has never included hardware products in its subscription forms with the possibility of changing them on a regular basis). There is still nothing official or definitive, but the source (the name has not been revealed for obvious reasons) seems to be well informed of the company’s projects.

The stock market has welcomed this indiscretion, so much so that as soon as the news spread, the shares grew by 2.3%. What is certain is that if Apple really decided to join the full price saleat installments and ai subsidies through operator also the fourth way of the subscription, it would be a great little revolution. The intention would be to attract those who do not intend to spend large amounts all at once, opting instead for a formula deferred.