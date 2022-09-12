New iPads and Macs at the October event according to Gurman

Now that we have left behind the iPhone presentation of last September 7, we start talking about the second appointment for the Cupertino company which, like what happened in recent years, will be held in October. Although it is known that in principle this presentation is dedicated to Macs and , let’s see what news are planned for the arrival to the tech reporter, Mark , who has always been very close to the company’s plans and rather precise in the forecasts. Apparently the number of unpublished products will be quite large, in fact we are talking about at least two iPad models and two Macs. Let’s see what the reporter thinks with a quick analysis.

IPAD WITH USB-C AND IPAD PRO WITH CHIP M2

Great expectations for the 10th generation iPad, which could bring with it significant innovations both under the hood and in appearance. According to Gurman, the device is currently characterized by the code name, j272, and Apple intends to revive the line by introducing some features of the superior models, while maintaining a clear gap in price and target users. The first real news could be the introduction of the USB-C portwhich in fact will bring the entire line of iPad on the market to use it, completely eliminating the Lightning present up to the current version of the basic iPad. The second novelty concerns the display and although it is not clear whether this component will be fully laminated or not, it could enjoy a small dimensional increase. Apple's idea is that of go from the current 10.5 inches to 10.9 inchesbut without improving the other features, a sign that the technology behind it should not change. iPhone 14 and 14 Max: not only does the notch remain, but the bezels do not change either As for the second expected, iPad Pro 2022the first novelty should be the introduction of the M2 chip. There were not many doubts about this aspect, but if some news could have arrived on the display side, Gurman cools the minds. The models will remain unchanged, so we will still have an 11-inch version and a model equipped with 12.9-inch miniLED display technology. It could probably increase battery life thanks to a less energy-consuming hardware-software combination, and new accessories are expected including MagSafe.

NEW MAC PRO, MACBOOK PRO AND MAC MINI