New iPad Pro, the displays will be produced by Samsung and LG | Rumor

Apple is apparently willing to split OLED panel orders for the new iPad Pro evenly between Samsung and LG, according to a new report from KED. If this were true, Chinese supplier BOE would be cut out of the supply chain.

Apple would have asked the two South Korean companies to develop two types of 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch panels for its first iPad Pro equipped with an OLED display, according to reports citing sources familiar with the developments. Order volumes have not been set, but probably will be split equally between the two companies. With this agreement, unofficial for now, Samsung and LG have beaten the Chinese BOE Technology, which is also interested in dividing the cake to get a slice, but apparently this will not be the case.