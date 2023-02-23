5G News
New iPad Pro, the displays will be produced by Samsung and LG...

New iPad Pro, the displays will be produced by Samsung and LG | Rumor

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
Apple is apparently willing to split OLED panel orders for the new iPad Pro evenly between Samsung and LG, according to a new report from KED. If this were true, Chinese supplier BOE would be cut out of the supply chain.

Apple would have asked the two South Korean companies to develop two types of 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch panels for its first iPad Pro equipped with an OLED display, according to reports citing sources familiar with the developments. Order volumes have not been set, but probably will be split equally between the two companies. With this agreement, unofficial for now, Samsung and LG have beaten the Chinese BOE Technology, which is also interested in dividing the cake to get a slice, but apparently this will not be the case.

New iPad Pro models are said to arrive next year, and Samsung and LG are reportedly planning to produce iPad panels on their sixth-generation lines, using 1,500mm x 1,850mm glass substrates.

In addition to the OLED iPad Pro models, Apple is also said to be updating the MacBook Pro with OLED panels, but not before 2026. In the event that Samsung and LG manage to clinch orders for new MacBook displays as well, they will likely switch to eighth-generation lines, using larger 2,200mm x 2,500mm sheets for mass production. There are rumors that display manufacturers are moving to secure the necessary equipment in time, as prices are also on the rise in this sector.

