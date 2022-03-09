New iPad Air, with M1 processor, 5G and new colors

Apple has revealed during the event a new fifth-generation iPad Air. This new model has an integrated M1 chip, 5G connectivity and a range of additional pastel colors.

iPad Air fifth generation

The fifth-generation iPad Air, unveiled on Tuesday, March 8, during Apple’s “Peek performance” event. This iPad carries an Apple Silicon M1 chipsetwhich includes the same CPU cores, GPU, and Neural Engine as the iPad Pro models.

Apple has confirmed everything that had been rumored about this model. So the new device is much faster than its fastest competitorand also stating that it is twice as fast as the best-selling Windows laptop in the same price range.

In addition, this new fifth generation model now includes a new 12 MP ultra-wide front camera improved and with support for Apple’s Center Stage. Support for the second-generation Apple Pencil is also included.

Now with 5G network compatibility and improved speeds of the M1 chip, some of its features are:

GPU and 8-core CPU

Performance increase by 60% and graphics 2

16-core Neural Engine

USB-C port 2 times faster

64GB and 256GB storage options

12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage

Beyond the specifications presented by the company, the new device, finally presented, has the same general design as its predecessor. It also maintains a Liquid Retina LCD screen that does not incorporate a mini LED backlight.