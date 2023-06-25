New Intel One Mono font is aimed at developers with vision problems

- Advertisement -

Long working hours in front of screens are not healthy, as is well known, but it is an evil that ends up affecting different professions, from administrators to journalists and developers. Now, Intel has released a new open source font aimed at this last class of workers, in particular promising clarity for those who have to deal with thousands of virtual letters every day. The Intel One Mono, as the name suggests, is a monospace font, which means that each character occupies the same horizontal space on the screen, the old-fashioned way. It is free to use and was developed with design studio Frere-Jones Type and marketing agency VMLY&R. Easy to read, it has been specially licensed for developers with low vision.





The Intel One Mono covers a range of specific types from over 200 languages using Latin script and provides four different weights —from light, regular, medium and bold, also with italics. According to Intel’s designers, the company had to do several live tests before finding the final version of the typography. - Advertisement - Sitting behind the programmers, the creators of the Intel One Mono gathered feedback on the new power supply’s pain points. Some people had trouble distinguishing a capital “M” from a capital “N”, for example, while others couldn’t distinguish the letter “e” from the letter “c”. In each of these cases, the developers tweaked their design until the final version of the font took shape.