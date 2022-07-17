New Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake benchmarks

- Advertisement -

In the absence of just over two months of what, most likely, will be the Raptor Lake presentation event, the thirteenth generation of Intel Core. Just over two months in which, almost certainly, we will see new performance tests appear of test units, which will help us get a fairly specific idea of ​​what the new generation will bring us. A generation of which, however, we are already learning many details, which point to a significant leap in performance.

And today we know of new performance tests, in this case of the future top of the range, the Intel Core i9-13900K, a processor that, for now, we already know whate will have 24 cores (eight performance and 16 efficiency) for a total of 32 threads, 36 megabytes of L3 cache and 32 megabytes of L2 cache for a total of 68 megabytes and that its performance cores will start at 3 gigahertz, being able to scale up to 5 .7 or 5.8 according to various sources.

These new performance tests have been published by Extreme Player in Bilibili, in which we can see the results both synthetic tests and some games, and as a weighted result of them we can draw the conclusion of a performance increase of 5% between the Core i9-13900K and its predecessor, the Core i9-12900K. An improvement that, however, has been calculated with the performance cores giving a maximum of 5.5 gigahertz, so we can understand that the final improvement will be even greater.

The synthetic test chosen was 3DMark, in which we can see some minimal differences, but also others that are much more obvious, as you can see in this table:

And when it comes to games, the selection is made up of Horizon-Zero Down, Red Dead Redemption 2, Far Cry 6, Forza Horizon 5, Monster Hunter: Rise, PUBG, Final Fantasy IX and CS:GO. In this table you can see their results, combined with those of 3DMark:

[mb_related_posts2]

An interesting comparison is the one offered by the power consumption figures, in which we see that the Intel Core i9-13900K can consume up to 52% more in games than the Core i9-12900K and an average of 20% more power consumption across all three resolutions tested. This means that the next generation Raptor Lake CPU line will consume more power than Alder Lake.

The average FPS breakdown at each resolution is as follows:

Intel Core i9-13900K vs. Core i9-12900K at 1080p: 4.22% faster performance on average.

Intel Core i9-13900K vs. Core i9-12900K at 1440p: 6.97% faster performance on average.

Intel Core i9-13900K vs. Core i9-12900K at 2160p: 3.30% faster performance on average.

As for the minimum FPS, the breakdown in each resolution is as follows:

Intel Core i9-13900K vs. Core i9-12900K at 1080p: 27.93% faster minimum FPS.

Intel Core i9-13900K vs. Core i9-12900K at 1440p: 21.83% faster minimum FPS.

Intel Core i9-13900K vs. Core i9-12900K at 2160p: 12.82% faster minimum FPS.

And finally, we have the maximum FPS breakdown for each resolution:

Intel Core i9-13900K vs. Core i9-12900K at 1080p : 6.29% faster max FPS.

Intel Core i9-13900K vs. Core i9-12900K at 1440p: 4.42% faster max FPS.

Intel Core i9-13900K vs. Core i9-12900K at 2160p: 2.58% faster max FPS.

Thus, as we can see, and remembering again that we are talking about a maximum performance of 5.5 gigahertz, which will probably scale up to 5.7 or 5.8, we are faced with a fairly significant jump, which can still increase further in the final version of the processor.