New initiative to protect young people from the spread of intimate images online

The current social networks are in the spotlight of society due to the problems that using them has entailed, especially among the youngest. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has just gone a step further in protecting the privacy of younger people by becoming part of Take It Down as founding members, a new platform for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the largest and most influential child protection organization in the United States, with which to curb and eliminate the public circulation of intimate images of young people.

Meta says Take It Down will allow youth to regain control of their shared intimate images simply by going to TakeItDown.NCMEC.org and following the instructions for proactively searching for their intimate images through participating apps.



- Advertisement -

To do this, Take It Down assigns a hash value to the image or video privately directly on the device of the person concerned, preserving privacy and security, avoiding having to send the image or video file itself, making use of solely from the hashed fingerprints.

That assigned hash will be sent to NCMEC so that companies like Meta take it into consideration so that, in case copies of the image or video are found, they can proceed to their immediate elimination and prevent copies from being published in the future.

In addition to Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, the new platform is also present on Yubo, OnlyFans and Pornhub, social platforms owned by Mindgeek.

A tool available to everyone

Initially, Take It Down may be used by minors under 18 who are concerned about their image having been or may be published, parents or trusted adults on behalf of a young person, and notably also adults concerned about images that have been taken of them. when they were under 18 years of age.

- Advertisement -

Meta says Take It Down builds on the success of platforms like StopNCII, which they launched in 2021 with the collaboration of the South West Grid for Learning (SWGfL) and more than 70 NGOs around the world, which helped stop the spread of intimate images of adults online as part of a practice called “revenge pornography.”

[mb_related_posts2]

This is an initiative that users can already find integrated into Facebook and Instagram, and that is part of the more than 30 tools that the company has developed to protect the safety and privacy of minors and their families, together with the numerous resources focused on both minors and parents.

Meta remembers initiatives such as:

On Instagram, we recently introduced new features to make it even more difficult for suspicious adults to interact with teens. These adults will no longer be able to see teen accounts when scrolling through the list of people who have liked a post or when looking at an account’s Followers or Following list

- Advertisement -

More information: Goal

Link: Take It Down