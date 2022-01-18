New initiative launched to get more Dubliners speaking as Gaeilge

A new initiative has been launched to get Dubliners speaking as Gaeilge in the city centre.

BÁC le Gaeilge is a Government funded programme created to encourage more use of Irish among the more than 17,000 daily speakers in the capital.

Dublin comes third behind Galway and Donegal in the amount of daily Irish speakers outside of schools.

In total there are 431,413 people who can speak Irish in Dublin according to the census.

The Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers T.D. has approved funding of €325,000 for Conradh na Gaeilge to establish and develop the BÁC le Gaeilge project between 2021 and 2024.

BÁC le Gaeilge will include a programme of events to also involve early education services, gaelscoileanna, Irish language organisations, the two Irish language radio stations, Na Gaeil Óga GAA club and Irish language third-level courses.

Dublin City Council will also be a partner for the initiative and will be donating €30,000 a year.

Conradh na Gaeilge’s Head Office at 6 Harcourt Street will be used as a centre for businesses and the public to provide information and to encourage them to use Irish language services.

Announcing the grant, Minister of State Chambers said that he was “delighted” to provide funding for the unique initiative.

He said: “This project is of particular importance to ensure that the Irish language thrives in the city, that the language is promoted in the business sector and that it is given economic recognition.

“It is good also that this work will be done in partnership with Dublin City Council.”

Julian de Spáinn, Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge said: “Interest in the language and the use of Irish in Dublin is growing, especially among young people, and Baile Átha Cliath le Gaeilge is now in place to ensure that the language is seen, heard, and used more in ordinary city life. Among various actions being taken by Baile Átha Cliath le Gaeilge, the benefits of the use of Irish will be presented to the city’s business community and they will be encouraged to provide services in Irish in the future.”

Meanwhile, Lord Mayor of Dublin City said that she welcomes the new initiative for the city.

She said: “The City Council is pleased to increase the funding announced today and I look forward to a comprehensive and creative programme that supports the use of the Irish language in the Capital.”

The BÁC le Gaeilge programme of activities will also encourage businesses to use Irish in signage, websites, advertising and menus in cafes and restaurants.

