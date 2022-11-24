Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
New Horizons! Netflix is ​​hiring developers for high-budget PC game

By Abraham
New Horizons! Netflix is ​​hiring developers for high-budget PC game
Netflix became a pioneer of streaming platforms, creating a completely new strand in the entertainment industry and forcing the CT and film industry to adapt to the new era.

Years later, we saw an impressive turnaround, with Netflix losing leadership to Disney and betting on a new strand to try to get back to the top: games. After many mobile-oriented releases, the streaming giant is now starting to hire developers for a high-budget title on PC.

Netflix is ​​currently hiring for a project described as “a high-budget game on the PC”.

As discovered by Mobilegamer.biz, the entertainment company is looking for a game director for its new development studio in Los Angeles.

We are looking for a highly skilled creative game director to help us create the game direction and creative vision on a new AAA PC game.

As a Game Director, you will be the creative lead on one of the first generations of original games developed internally by Netflix.

Although no great details are given about the project, the vacancy announcement ends by saying that “experience with FPS and / or third-person shooter games is preferred”.

Is it a game related to a well-known franchise?

