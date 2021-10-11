New Honor 50 cell phone will have Google and Android services

After announcing its launch, the Chinese company Honor he mentioned that his Honor 50 , which will soon be available in our country, will be equipped with the Google Mobile Services (GMS) , which will provide a more complete application environment and an improved mobile experience for users.

Following its independence in November 2020, Honor was able to confirm cooperation with a number of partners and suppliers in the early stage. So far it has managed to have more than 30 partners and 1,100 strategic cooperations.

Thus, Honor works closely with its global partners to raise industry standards, such as Qualcomm, MediaTek, Intel, AMD, Micron, Microsoft, Samsung and Google. By having access to the world’s technologies, you are also giving back to your global supply chain partners to form a positive circle.

It should be noted that the series of smartphones Honor 50 It will be the first of the brand, after its independence, to include GMS and to have unrestricted access to the Google Play Store. This makes it compatible with all the applications, games and services that users know. Likewise, all future Honor products in the smartphone and tablet categories will feature Google Mobile Services without any restrictions.

Likewise, these teams will have an Android operating system so that in this way they also have an open development system for those who wish to improve the appearance of their mobile devices.

The next Honor 50 will arrive in our country in the coming weeks with Google Play included. (Photo: Honor)

HONOR 50 DATA SHEET: FEATURES